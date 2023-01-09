ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say

By Mia Morales
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cE4X_0k8tAtXO00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Woman protects herself with pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say

Deputies made contact U.S. Customs officers, who had De Leon in custody, the sheriff’s office stated.

“After further investigation, the warrant was confirmed with Cameron County dispatch and the deputy took custody of De Leon,” the sheriff’s office stated.

De Leon was booked in Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and awaits extradition, authorities said Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
MISSION, TX
KTSM

Sheriff: Texas woman found mutilated, husband arrested

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after his wife was found mutilated Wednesday, authorities said. Jared James Dicus, 21, was arrested on a charge of murder, according to a post by the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call of a death at the 2000 […]
WALLER COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
KRGV

Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo

A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
ALAMO, TX
KTSM

Police: Man with stab wound crashes into hospital; suspect detained

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital’s emergency room, a news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated. Weslaco Police Criminal Division was called […]
WESLACO, TX
KTSM

Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday. The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
EDINBURG, TX
KTSM

Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
Talk 1340

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy