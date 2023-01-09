40-year-old Amy Jo Nagel of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that Nagel on January 2nd, acting in concert with another person, knowingly entered a house, located in the 20-thousand block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville, possessed by still another person, and unlawfully restrained that person and exposed him to a substantial risk of serious physical injury. The documents further allege that Nagel committed these acts with a deadly weapon and did so in an angry or threatening manner. Nagel entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing for February 6th. The person alleged to have accompanied Nagel–30-year-old Stacy Antonial Bacon, Junior, of the Dixon area–has been arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Bacon knowingly caused physical injuries to the person who possessed the house by hitting him in the face with his fists. Bacon entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long set his case for counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO