Laclede Record
Lebanon reinstates DARE program
Lebanon R-3 School District 5th graders began participating in the DARE Program this week at Boswell Elementary. The classes are being taught by Lebanon Police School Resource Officer Jennifer Janko who said she wants to build positive relationships with students. “The Police Department has been looking into restarting the DARE program for a little while now,” she said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Laclede Record
PHYLLIS LORENE (BRADLEY) HARPER
Phyllis Lorene (Bradley) Harper, daughter of Wilford and Alma (Gaunt) Bradley, was born in Long Lane, Missouri on June 10, 1930, and departed this life on the evening of Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark, Missouri. She was 92.. Funeral Services for Phyllis...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Placed On 24-Hold
A 25-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of felony assault in the 3rd-degree on a special victim, assault in the 4th-degree on a special victim, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. Dylan L. Taylor was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail.
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Springfield woman arrested for siccing dog on gas station employees while stealing cigarettes
Billie Jean Cummings, 34, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 6 and formally charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Associate Court cases
40-year-old Amy Jo Nagel of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that Nagel on January 2nd, acting in concert with another person, knowingly entered a house, located in the 20-thousand block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville, possessed by still another person, and unlawfully restrained that person and exposed him to a substantial risk of serious physical injury. The documents further allege that Nagel committed these acts with a deadly weapon and did so in an angry or threatening manner. Nagel entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing for February 6th. The person alleged to have accompanied Nagel–30-year-old Stacy Antonial Bacon, Junior, of the Dixon area–has been arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Bacon knowingly caused physical injuries to the person who possessed the house by hitting him in the face with his fists. Bacon entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long set his case for counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday JAN 12th
Camdenton R-3 Climax Springs R-4 – Distance Learning Day. Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks – Not Opening Until 12pm. The Following Government Offices Are Closed Thursday:. Camdenton Chamber of Commerce. Camden County Justice Center. Camden County Health Department. Eldon City Hall. The Following Churches And Other...
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
