ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Customer who shot robber in taco shop could face charges through grand jury

By Chad Washington
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDQlJ_0k8tAZ4y00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man who fatally shot a robber of a Houston taco shop could face criminal charges, depending on what a Harris County grand jury believes what happened.

Houston police said that it is referring the case from last Thursday to a grand jury after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

An unidentified 46-year-old man shot and killed a man who held up a taco shop in southwest Houston. Since the male is not arrested or charged, his identity is not being released at this time, police said.

Police did identify the man who was killed, who is now known as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

Original story from 12:15 p.m.

The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.

HPD said they are in contact with someone claiming to be the attorney of the customer.

Surveillance video showed the man shooting the robber after he held up a taco shop on 6873 South Gessner last Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhAQn_0k8tAZ4y00
Surveillance video shows the shooter’s truck outside the taco shop. (Houston Police Department)

Police say the man is not facing charges at this time, and they just want to speak to him about what happened.

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

Witnesses told officers the robber entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money.

As the robber collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times.

The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons.  He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene.

Officers later discovered that the robber, who was declared dead at the scene, had a plastic gun. Officials have not identified the robber but describe him as a Black man in his 20s wearing all black clothing, including a black ski mask and black gloves.

Investigators are asking the shooter and the victims who left the scene to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 to provide statements regarding the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
New York Post

Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff

The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
New York Post

Armed diner who fatally shot robber in Houston restaurant heist will face grand jury

A Texas grand jury will decide whether to criminally charge a Houston taqueria patron who shot a robber dead last week, police said. The Houston Police Department announced Monday the 46-year-old customer has turned himself in and is cooperating with the investigation into the deadly shooting. He has not been named because he was not arrested or charged with any crime. The heist took place inside the Ranchito #4 Taqueria around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, when a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Eric Washington, entered the business, produced what appeared to be a gun and demanded that all patrons hand over their cash...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase

HOUSTON - Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say. The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover. The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy