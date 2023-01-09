Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water
From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?
SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
krcrtv.com
Don't drive into flooded roadways, motorists warned by Caltrans
REDDING, Calif. — Officials warn motorists not to drive into flooded roadways after the heavy storm hit the Northstate. During the winter storm hitting California, highway patrol, local fire and law enforcement agencies have sent out emergency rescue teams in different communities and counties to rescue motorists trapped in flood waters with their vehicles.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
koamnewsnow.com
CA:STORM-WOMAN FND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR AFTER 911 CALL
CA: Rain causes flooding, leading to one death in Sonoma County. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch
FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
KTLA.com
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
tspr.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
