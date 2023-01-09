ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water

From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
TWAIN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Don't drive into flooded roadways, motorists warned by Caltrans

REDDING, Calif. — Officials warn motorists not to drive into flooded roadways after the heavy storm hit the Northstate. During the winter storm hitting California, highway patrol, local fire and law enforcement agencies have sent out emergency rescue teams in different communities and counties to rescue motorists trapped in flood waters with their vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch

FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat  reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
FORESTVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA

