Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
Shop owner accused of handing out THC edibles at Hollidaysburg Festival
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A store owner is in hot water after a woman claimed she ate two edible samples at the Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest and had to call 911, leading police to set up controlled buys at Sunrise Botanicals. Police were called in Oct. 2022, to assist EMS with a woman that was “high” from […]
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Bellefonte woman sentenced to jail for giving children meth, baths with bleach
She pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts each of child endangerment and corruption of minors.
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
Disgruntled Customer Causes Disturbance Because Store Didn’t Have His Shoe Size
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for causing a disturbance at a Brookville Borough shoe store because the shop didn’t have his size. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Shannon Wade Hoffman, of Brookville, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
Rt322 Fatal Accident Update
Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office say a Centre County man was sentenced Monday for his role in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman and seriously injured her husband. Police arrested Steven Hunt, now age 28, last spring following an investigation into...
PSP find over 4 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after allegedly finding over four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to PSP on January 6 around 4:23 p.m., PSP Lamar troopers stopped a vehicle after watching Title 75 violations and numerous indicators of criminal activity were seen. PSP says they […]
DA: Centre Co. man sentenced for role in deadly Route 322 crash that killed Ohio woman
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say a Centre County man was sentenced Monday for his role in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman and seriously injured her husband. Police arrested Steven Hunt, now age 28, last...
Ex-employee admits stealing, using credit cards of man found dead in Pa. motel
MIDDLEBURG – A former employee of a motel in Snyder County has admitted he stole and used the credit cards of a dead man. Jose Miguel Hernandez-Thurbhus, 34, Tuesday pleaded guilty in county court to a charge of forgery. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail awaiting sentencing.
Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks
McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
Punxsy high school principal sentenced on DUI, PFA charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been sentenced on charges stemming from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA). Paul Hetrick, 45, was sentenced to complete a 12-month ARD/DUI program, pay administrative fees and a license suspension after he was charged in September 2022 for driving […]
REYNOLDSVILLE WOMAN SCAMMED
Authorities are investigation a report of a scam involving identify theft in Winslow Township of Jefferson County. State police in DuBois say on December 28th a 26 year old Reynoldsville woman was contacted via phone about her Paypal account being hacked and was asked to provide personal information. The victim complied and subsequently was scammed out of $275 and a personal loan was taken out using her identity.
Man charged for failing to pay tow bill
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Catalytic converter thefts in Clinton County totaling almost $5K
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding the thefts of multiple catalytic converters. According to PSP, on Monday, December 19, around 2:13 p.m., Lamar State Troopers responded to Martin Motors at 2512 Eagle Valley Road for theft of vehicle parts. PSP says there is damage to a […]
