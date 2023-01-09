Read full article on original website
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening January 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, January 12th. All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center. Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm...
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
WTAP
Help Buddy find his new “furever” home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One local dog is looking for his new furever home. Crazy Bone Pet Spa has been taking care of seven-year-old Buddy since his owner passed away in October. Now, they’re trying to sniff out a new loving home. “Buddy is just an awesome dog, he’s...
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
WTAP
Parkersburg Parks and Recreation Department holds first listening tour meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 10th, Parkersburg Parks and Recreation Department officials and area residents convened for the first of the department’s listening tour meetings. The listening tour aims to gauge public opinion of the current status and future of Parkersburg’s parks. The Jan....
WTAP
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “She approached me in the hallway, we became friends. But I don’t think it was by some weird coincidence. I think it was by like, ‘We were supposed to meet,’” says Jake Grim. “Because she just had this way of like she saw past people’s perceptions of you. And she really got to know the true me and she really got to open my eyes to a lot of cool and different things. She saved an adolescent me. So, I feel like I’m trying to return that favor for her.”
WTAP
United Way receives over $24K through WVU Medicine Camden Clark Donation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley received a donation of over $24,000 on Thursday from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center . The money was raised by Camden Clark’s 2022 United Way Workplace Campaign. Through this campaign, employees raised over $12,000 from November through...
WTAP
Memorial Health System donated Bleeding Control Kits to Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Tom Perry with Marietta College, the school looked into the kits after their police chief suggested the training. That is when the college reached out to Memorial Health System about the kits; and they received a donation of 20 kits. Perry talked about how...
WTAP
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
WTAP
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
WTAP
Vienna City Council votes on resolution involving the VRIA
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Vienna city council meeting a resolution involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA was proposed and voted down. Council member Kim Williams was the sponsor of the resolution. It would suspend the VRIA’s administration of youth sports...
WTAP
Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea
Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl, 66, of Williamstown passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1956, at St Joseph, Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Elizabeth Betty Joan Mcfadden Rea of Williamstown and the late Walter Rea. Anne graduated from Williamstown High School and attended...
WTAP
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will begin their 2023 racing season under new ownership. Rich Michael Jr., of Ischua, New York, has made the purchase of the track, and was operating as a co-owner for the past several years. Michael is no stranger to the dirt track,...
WTAP
Power now restored after utility pole snapped in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 6:40 P.M. 1/12/2023. As of 6:40 p.m., power has been restored. According to Mon Power’s website, over 950 people in Parkersburg are without power after a utility pole snapped. This happened just outside city limits at the intersection of Wayside Farms Road and East...
WTAP
Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
WTAP
Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.
Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin. Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed...
WTAP
Obituary: Hardman, Mary Alice (Parr)
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg on April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was...
WTAP
Obituary: Hemingway, Robin
Robin Hemingway, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late George and Marlene Leeson Hemingway. Robin graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1970....
WTAP
Obituary: Peters, Daniel Ned
Daniel Ned Peters, 73, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023, at his Residence in Parkersburg, WV. Ned was born on April 3, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Herbert Levi and Imogene Thomas Peters. There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have...
