Wet weather brings flooding to Tehama County as crews use break in the rain to clean up

krcrtv.com
As some floodwaters recede public works officials warn flooding could return
REDDING, Calif. — Old Oasis Road remains one of the many concerns for Shasta Counties' Public Works Department as it is a mapped floodplain prone to flooding according to the Department, which has been working to keep the streets clear and safe for residents. On Wednesday, January 11, vehicles...
krcrtv.com
Break in rain offers breathing room for Northstate, what comes next?
Northstate — Thursday morning, the Northstate experienced temporary relief in rainfall, but with certain areas still experiencing flooding, and with more rain on the way, the big question is -- what comes next?. Several potential hazards remained across the area Thursday, including downed trees, dangerous road conditions, flooding, potential...
krcrtv.com
Old Oasis Road floods as state issues flood watch over much of Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cars struggled to drive through flood waters at the intersection of Old Oasis and Randolph Road. This comes after multiple days of rain hit the state with more on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the...
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
krcrtv.com
Berry Creek residents in danger of falling trees
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Northern Butte County is suffering from downed trees and flooding during these winter storms and some residents in Berry Creek feel forgotten. After the 2020 Bear Fire left most of the mountainous town destroyed, many current residents live in RVs and mobile homes. Heavy rain...
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Chico police urge caution as concerns of Big Chico Creek flooding grows
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is urging caution for visitors around some of the city's natural wonders like Big Chico Creek. With more heavy rain and wind on the way, police are urging residents to drive slow, avoid flooded roads and downed trees, and prepare for potential power outages.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
krcrtv.com
Lake Oroville's new Lakeside Access Road closed due to rising reservoir levels
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 10, 3:30 PM:. The California Department of Water Resources says Lakeside Access Road is currently closed due to rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville. The newly constructed Lakeside Access Road will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year, according...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com
New meters installed, parking still temporarily free in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding installed new parking meters but drivers won't need to pay to park through Mon., Jan. 23. Starting Tues., Jan. 24, parking in city-owned lots or metered spaces will cost $1 per hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parking...
actionnewsnow.com
Water expert explains how the rain is impacting our groundwater
CHICO, Calif. - Rain continues to fall day after day, but experts say it still will not be enough to really replenish our groundwater. Action News Now spoke with local hydrogeologist and Chico State professor Jeffrey Davids who said before people settled in valleys like Chico, rivers would jump their banks, spread out and basically flood the area.
krcrtv.com
Sierra and Trinity Snowpack 192% of Normal
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The recent storms throughout the Northstate have brought loads of snow to the Sierras. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab says that the Northern Sierra and Trinity County region has received 192% of the normal snowpack for this time of year. That percentage is even higher...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Whiskeytown Glory Hole helps prevent dam spillage as lake exceeds full pool
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — Lake levels are rising across the Northstate including at Whiskeytown National Recreation Areas. After Monday’s wave of rain, Whiskeytown Lake is at 103% full pool, and Ranger Greg Williams said, with levels expected to continuously rise, they’re thankful for a built-in drain called the Glory Hole.
krcrtv.com
Man killed in Redding house fire Thursday morning identified
REDDING, Calif — The man killed in a house fire early Thursday morning has been identified. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, Erik Dean Munro, 38, was killed in a fire on Apollo Street just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Redding Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Sawyer said the...
