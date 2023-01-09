Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the December GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Lori Davis, Catherine Hostetler, Marsha Oats, Cindy Crawford, Shelbie Little, Arielle Chastain, Leigh Napier, and Pat Rae. Pictured left to right: Superintendent Paul Jones, Crockett Principal Brock Blassingame, Shelbie Little,...
easttexasradio.com
MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community. The featured speaker will be Cameron Young, a graduate and former football standout at Sulphur Springs High School. The event is free and open to everyone. Any money raised will go toward scholarships.
easttexasradio.com
Workforce Grants For PJC, PISD, NLISD
Paris Junior College received $290,470 from the Texas Workforce Commission. The grant will serve about 90 students, and the college will purchase new hydraulic and pneumatic equipment to keep its mechatronics program technologically current with training equipment. In addition, Paris ISD will receive $212,000 to update its welding technology program, and North Lamar ISD will get $139,000 to provide training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.
easttexasradio.com
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Election filing dates for school board trustees is Saturday, May 6, 2023. They announced the election as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
easttexasradio.com
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
easttexasradio.com
Enrollment At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
On the left, Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.
easttexasradio.com
Melodies Of Broadway Auditions In Sulphur Springs
Community Players of Sulphur Springs will hold open auditions for Melodies of Broadway at Main Street Theatre, 225 Main St., Sulphur Springs, from 7:00-9:00 pm on January 30 & 31, 2023. PERFORMANCES: March 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. ROLES AVAILABLE:...
easttexasradio.com
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Hopkins County Deputies arrested Luke Maximus Walters of Dike at a County Road 2301 residence on two felony warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The offense allegedly occurred in March of 2021. While he was still in jail, officials served Walters with three more warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bonds told $5 million.
KTEN.com
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
KTEN.com
Juvenile in custody after Denison school threat
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police said a child was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon following a social media threat directed at Scott Middle School. Investigators said the child who was responsible was taken into custody and interviewed after the threat was reported around 4:15 p.m. The unnamed...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 10)
Paris Police spoke with a city employee at City Hall who reported that a resident who had some structural repairs on their residence had questioned a permit the contractor had given them. The contractor had made a copy of a city of Paris permit and changed the state ID number and the dollar amount for the city’s cost. The victim reported that they had paid the contractor the listed price on the permit. The incident is under investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 01.11.23
The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking and a cocktail hour begin at 6:00 pm, with...
easttexasradio.com
Welding At PJC-Sulphur Springs Campus
Maverick Maxey, left, and Billy Hill enrolled in the welding program at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. This program will train welders to work in the trailer industry. Enrollment is open now.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $10,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Rodney Lawrence Johnson. Titus County Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rodney Lawrence Johnson of Mt. Pleasant...
easttexasradio.com
Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash
The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
