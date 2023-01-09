ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
The Mendocino Voice

Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Lassen County News

CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm

Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
actionnewsnow.com

Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com

Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train and SUV crashed in Gridley Wednesday night, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The driver was extricated from the SUV and was taken to...
GRIDLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Glenn County offering free sandbags to help with flooding

Glenn County, Calif. — Flood concerns continue in Glenn County as well, especially in low lying areas. Ord Ferry Road was closed Tuesday due to flooding concerns heading west from Butte County. Glenn County Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, monitored levels at the Sacramento River Tuesday afternoon, which...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County road closures

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People of Glenn County handle flooding issues.

WILLOWS, Calif. - Many roads in Glenn County remain closed because of the storms. The county closed about a dozen roads, and with more bad weather moving in, they're urging you to be careful if you're on the roads tonight. The Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, says you...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 12: SR 175 closed due to flooding, Wind and High Surf Advisories in effect, another storm arrives Saturday (Updated 8:38 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/12/23 8:38 a.m. — SR 175 is closed from Highway 101 to East...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland

ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm

PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
OROVILLE, CA

