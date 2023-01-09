Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
The Mendocino Voice
Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
kymkemp.com
Nearly Two Weeks After Sinkhole Cuts Off Access to Willits RV Park, Landlord Refuses to Pay for Repairs, Says County of Mendocino
On December 30, 2022, a sinkhole grew into a full-blown washout of the road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Park, a small community north of Willits with upwards of fifty residents. Since then, food, water, and sundries have been supplied via a footpath for tenants that call the property...
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train and SUV crashed in Gridley Wednesday night, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The driver was extricated from the SUV and was taken to...
krcrtv.com
Glenn County offering free sandbags to help with flooding
Glenn County, Calif. — Flood concerns continue in Glenn County as well, especially in low lying areas. Ord Ferry Road was closed Tuesday due to flooding concerns heading west from Butte County. Glenn County Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, monitored levels at the Sacramento River Tuesday afternoon, which...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
People of Glenn County handle flooding issues.
WILLOWS, Calif. - Many roads in Glenn County remain closed because of the storms. The county closed about a dozen roads, and with more bad weather moving in, they're urging you to be careful if you're on the roads tonight. The Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, says you...
mendofever.com
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 12: SR 175 closed due to flooding, Wind and High Surf Advisories in effect, another storm arrives Saturday (Updated 8:38 a.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/12/23 8:38 a.m. — SR 175 is closed from Highway 101 to East...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland
ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
krcrtv.com
Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
