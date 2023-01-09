Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Proposed Airport Sites in Thurston, Pierce Counties May Not Be Viable Given Obstacles
Three proposed international airport sites in Pierce and Thurston counties may not be viable given obstacles that have yet to be fully analyzed, the acting chair of Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Monday. Warren Hendrickson of the CACC said each of the three sites have "showstoppers" that could require removing...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Lewis County Republican Party Revitalized
As I watch the D.C. House majority Republicans finally do something about the government’s uncontrolled spending, millions of illegal immigrants and the persecution of citizens exercising their right to free speech, I am so thankful for the strength of the new congressmen. And closer to home, the hard work...
thejoltnews.com
Pattison Lake property owners object to rates proposed by new management district
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) had a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, about the proposed rates and charges to homeowners in Pattison Lake Management District No. 23. The meeting was held to hear objections to the proposed Roll of Rates and Charges for the parcels located in...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Chronicle
Port of Centralia Approves First Payment for Yew Street Extension Project as Centralia Station Work Continues
Port of Centralia commissioners last week approved the first payment to Midway Underground LLC for work currently being conducted on the Interstate 5 and Mellen Street connector project, also known as the Yew Street extension project. The payment, which totaled $901,917.37, was approved in the port’s first regular meeting of...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen City Council receive report on homeless camp costs
The Aberdeen City Council heard a report at their latest meeting regarding the costs related to recent homeless activity within the city. In prior meetings, City Administrator Ruth Clemens was tasked with providing regular reports to the council regarding the costs that are specifically noted to be related to the unhoused population.
Port of Seattle elects youngest commissioner in 111-year history
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho. Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest. "To...
Wash. Gov. Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
MyNorthwest.com
Tax relief, drug possession among topics debated with WA Legislature back in session
Washington’s elected officials arrived or returned to Olympia Monday, with the legislature kicking off 2023 by addressing and tackling state-wide issues, including homelessness, housing affordability, mental health, education, and inflation. “Going into this session, the state has $4 billion in surplus. Last year? It was $15 billion,” said KIRO...
Umpqua wins final approval to combine with Columbia Bank
The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states. The banks plan to close their all-stock...
KOMO News
Pierce County prosecutor claims Washington's drug law is making the community less safe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Now that the Washington State Legislature has convened to begin its next 105-day session, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett hopes lawmakers take another look at challenges in the current drug possession law. After the state Supreme Court declared Washington’s felony drug possession statute unconstitutional...
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales
Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
Chronicle
Thurston County Emergency Management Looking for December 2022 Damage Assessments
Thurston County Emergency Management is asking county residents to submit initial damage assessments if their property was damaged by flooding or high winds in December 2022, according to a news release. Initial damage assessments are processed by Thurston County Emergency Management and sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),...
q13fox.com
Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
Comments / 0