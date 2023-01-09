ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Lewis County Republican Party Revitalized

As I watch the D.C. House majority Republicans finally do something about the government’s uncontrolled spending, millions of illegal immigrants and the persecution of citizens exercising their right to free speech, I am so thankful for the strength of the new congressmen. And closer to home, the hard work...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen City Council receive report on homeless camp costs

The Aberdeen City Council heard a report at their latest meeting regarding the costs related to recent homeless activity within the city. In prior meetings, City Administrator Ruth Clemens was tasked with providing regular reports to the council regarding the costs that are specifically noted to be related to the unhoused population.
ABERDEEN, WA
The Oregonian

Umpqua wins final approval to combine with Columbia Bank

The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states. The banks plan to close their all-stock...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales

Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
ABERDEEN, WA
q13fox.com

Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
PUYALLUP, WA

