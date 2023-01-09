Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...

