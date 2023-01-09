Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
State of the City Forum to be Held Feb. 7
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity for you to get an update on all things happening in Bartlesville. The Chamber's upcoming "State of the City" forum luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville History Museum to Host “Date Night”
The Bartlesville Area History Museum (BAHM) looks to add a unique twist to Valentine's Day. A "date night" event will be held at the museum on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Price's Old Fashioned Meat Market as BAHM presents an OETA...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Prepares for 2nd Block Party Cook Off
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is ready to fire up the grill for its 2nd annual Block Party Cook Off. While a date for the event is yet to be determined, Lieutenant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to bring the cook off back for more community fun. Lt. Elkins says they want to get people pumped up about getting out this spring. He says the event was a ton of fun last year and that they want to build off of that momentum.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BHS Alum, Friend to Hold Author and Illustrator Visit
A Bartlesville High School (BHS) alum and her friend will hold a children's book author and illustrator visit at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL). 18-year-old Quincey Turner and 17-year-old Caden Carr - currently a senior at BHS - have lived in Bartlesville for many years. Carr has a dream to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Shamrock the Ville Set for March 4th
Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, invited runners. walkers and volunteers to the event set for Saturday, March 4, at Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Festivities include a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Looking For Planning and Zoning Board Members
Pawhuska City Council had its monthly meeting earlier this week. It was a shorter meeting than usual with eight items on the agenda. One item was to appoint four people to become board members for the Pawhuska and Osage County planning and zoning to serve a four-year team. Assistant City...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Homecoming for Thursday
This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Homecoming Friday
This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior attendant Tania Salinas, daughter of Maria Salinas. Also...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Owasso Community Resources Changing Some Protocols For The New Year
Nearly three years after the COVID pandemic first started, Owasso Community Resources lifted its pandemic protocols, but it's also taking some of the serving methods it used with them. During the pandemic, Owasso Community Resources knew more people were going to be in need of food and other resources which...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Health Department in Skiatook Open
The aches and pains of cold and flu season are here and at its peak. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health appeared on talk of the town to talk about how to help prevent the cold and flu. If you are looking for a place to go...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPSD Staff Donates Nearly $9,000 to United Way
Staff members within the Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) contribute almost $9,000 to Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW). BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he appreciates his school family for donating such a large amount of money to BRUW. McCauley says United Way touches many families in the district. He says he is proud that the school community was able to come together to help this group help others.
KTUL
'A staple of Tulsa', Midtown restaurant, The Bros. Houligan, closes after 30+ years
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The owners of The Bros. Houligan are planning to close and sell its midtown location due to ongoing difficulties caused by the pandemic. The restaurant joins a growing list of businesses in recent months that have had to close their doors for a number of reasons.
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Owners Of Coney Island In Tulsa Worried About Keeping Restaurant's Doors Open
As a downtown Tulsa restaurant celebrates 97 years of business, the owner is worried they’re in danger of closing. Coney Island is a go-to lunch spot for many people who work and live downtown. Steve Gregory has been eating here since the 90s, stopping by at least once a...
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
Bartlesville Foundation Helps Provide Life Saving Equipment To Law Enforcement
An Oklahoma non-profit based in Bartlesville is providing life saving equipment to first responders, for free. The Project Tribute foundation says it has already helped more than a dozen under funded agencies get the gear they need to do their job. The Project Tribute Foundation recently gave 60 medical kits,...
