Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

State of the City Forum to be Held Feb. 7

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity for you to get an update on all things happening in Bartlesville. The Chamber's upcoming "State of the City" forum luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville History Museum to Host “Date Night”

The Bartlesville Area History Museum (BAHM) looks to add a unique twist to Valentine's Day. A "date night" event will be held at the museum on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Price's Old Fashioned Meat Market as BAHM presents an OETA...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Prepares for 2nd Block Party Cook Off

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is ready to fire up the grill for its 2nd annual Block Party Cook Off. While a date for the event is yet to be determined, Lieutenant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to bring the cook off back for more community fun. Lt. Elkins says they want to get people pumped up about getting out this spring. He says the event was a ton of fun last year and that they want to build off of that momentum.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BHS Alum, Friend to Hold Author and Illustrator Visit

A Bartlesville High School (BHS) alum and her friend will hold a children's book author and illustrator visit at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL). 18-year-old Quincey Turner and 17-year-old Caden Carr - currently a senior at BHS - have lived in Bartlesville for many years. Carr has a dream to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Shamrock the Ville Set for March 4th

Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, invited runners. walkers and volunteers to the event set for Saturday, March 4, at Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Festivities include a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Looking For Planning and Zoning Board Members

Pawhuska City Council had its monthly meeting earlier this week. It was a shorter meeting than usual with eight items on the agenda. One item was to appoint four people to become board members for the Pawhuska and Osage County planning and zoning to serve a four-year team. Assistant City...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Homecoming for Thursday

This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Homecoming Friday

This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior attendant Tania Salinas, daughter of Maria Salinas. Also...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Health Department in Skiatook Open

The aches and pains of cold and flu season are here and at its peak. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health appeared on talk of the town to talk about how to help prevent the cold and flu. If you are looking for a place to go...
SKIATOOK, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPSD Staff Donates Nearly $9,000 to United Way

Staff members within the Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) contribute almost $9,000 to Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW). BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he appreciates his school family for donating such a large amount of money to BRUW. McCauley says United Way touches many families in the district. He says he is proud that the school community was able to come together to help this group help others.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK

