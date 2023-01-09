Read full article on original website
Trial of Flint council member delayed after not enough potential jurors show up
FLINT, MI -- The judge, 1st Ward City Council member Eric Mays and an attorney for the city showed up for a disorderly conduct trial in Genesee District Court on Thursday, Jan. 12, but many of those who were called as potential jurors had other ideas. Mays’ trial was delayed...
Neeley administration knocks former fire chief’s allegations as untrue
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s administration called allegations of wrongdoing made by former Fire Chief Raymond Barton untrue in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a day after Barton sued the city and the mayor for $10 million in federal court. In the lawsuit, Barton claims Neeley instructed...
Evidence in 2019 Lapeer homicide case argued before Michigan Court of Appeals
LAPEER, MI – The Michigan Court of Appeals will weigh in on whether Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 should be admitted as evidence at a potential trial. Attorneys for the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s...
Jury to decide whether Flint city councilman was disorderly in 2022 meeting
FLINT, MI -- Nine months after Flint police handcuffed and removed him from a meeting for being disorderly, City Council member Eric Mays is scheduled to tell his side of the story to a Genesee District Court judge and jury. Mays, who was charged with a misdemeanor violation of a...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Potential pay raise for top Flint administrator clears first hurdle
FLINT, MI -- An ordinance change that’s needed to increase the salary of Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s top aide has survived a first challenge after a City Council committee approved scheduling it for a first reading. Council members were divided on the ordinance, which requires two readings and approval...
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
Flint council members taking closer look at privately owned blighted property
FLINT, MI -- The city’s decades-long battle to clean up abandoned, run-down and partially burned homes is expected to get a multi-million dollar shot in the arm during the next two years as a partnership with the Genesee County Land Bank unfolds. But members of the City Council are...
Detroit News
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
Grosse Pointe Farms attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from client's estate, charged with conducting criminal enterprise
A lawyer in Wayne County could spend decades in prison after it’s alleged he embezzled millions of dollars from a wealthy client’s trust by loaning himself the money.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Tenants coalition aims to protect Detroit renters’ rights with ‘Right to Renew’ ordinance
The Detroit Tenants Association held their first monthly meeting of the year Tuesday night, aiming to unify various efforts to secure renters’ rights in the city. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Steven Rimmer and his neighbors banded...
Newcomers chosen to fill Flint Board of Education officer roles
FLINT, MI -- Fresh faces will serve in each of the four leadership positions on the Flint Board of Education in 2023. Michael Clack will serve as board president, Terae King Jr. as board vice president, Claudia Perkins as board secretary and Dylan Luna as board treasurer. The five new...
Officials release update on Genesee human trafficking case
Genesee County officials released new details on Michael Barajas, who is accused of kidnapping and assault.
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
Police block side street off M-15 in Davison for investigation inside home
DAVISON, MI -- Police blocked off the 100 block of West Third Street in Davison for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon while investigating a situation inside a home off M-15. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, police in full protective gear could be seen outside and around the homes in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
Saginaw Board of Education sworn in, elects new officers
SAGINAW, MI -- Saginaw Public School board members on Wednesday night chose to elect this year’s officers, meeting times, format, and process for dealing with potential conflicts of interest. Each board member was sworn in for the new year at the Jan. 11 meeting, including newcomer Kevin Rooker --...
