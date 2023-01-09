GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO