Flint, MI

Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress

Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments

(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
Saginaw Board of Education sworn in, elects new officers

SAGINAW, MI -- Saginaw Public School board members on Wednesday night chose to elect this year’s officers, meeting times, format, and process for dealing with potential conflicts of interest. Each board member was sworn in for the new year at the Jan. 11 meeting, including newcomer Kevin Rooker --...
The Flint Journal and MLive.com

