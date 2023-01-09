Read full article on original website
NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton?
Sean Payton will likely have his pick of several jobs after he is permitted to interview with teams next week, and there have been reports that the Denver Broncos are the early favorites to land the head coach. According to one NFL insider, that is far from a done deal. Ian Rapoport said during an... The post NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Louisville hires Brian Brohm to lead offense, quarterbacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has hired brother Brian as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the school where he ranks as one of its best signal callers. Brian Brohm had worked the past six seasons in the same capacities...
How do the Giants stop Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson the second time around?
“They’re going to do what they do, but we’ve got to do what we’re going to do,” Xavier McKinney said. “The only thing that we can do as a defense is all be on the same page, trust our techniques, and go from there.”
