ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

Robert
3d ago

opening a 'waiting list' for a 'waiting list' is hilarious to say the least

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

PHA Opens Up Its Voucher Waiting List for the First Time in 12 Years

For some low-income Philadelphians, winning this lottery will make as big a difference as winning the MegaMillions — and the odds will be better, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Attention, low-income Philadelphians looking for housing you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

Philadelphia to Add 10,000 Residents to Housing Voucher Wait List

After clearing its waiting list for federal housing assistance vouchers, the city of Philadelphia will be accepting new applications during a two-week window between January 23 and February 5. According to Aaron Moselle of WHYY, the city will add 10,000 randomly selected applicants to the waiting list. Moselle notes that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure

Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City

University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families

One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Don't Let Bedbugs Bite: Philly's No. 3 for Nasty Pest

Philadelphia seems firmly planted in the Top 3 of a dubious list of the top places to find a bloodsucking household pest. The City of Brotherly Love dropped to No. 3 on Orkin’s 2023 list of “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.” Chicago remained on top of the list of where the pest control company performed bedbug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022, with New York City moving up one spot to second.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hakai Magazine

The Fishadelphia Story

Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
GRATZ, PA
NBC Philadelphia

The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion

Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion. The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning. Before 8 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the digital billboard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy