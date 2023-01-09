Read full article on original website
Robert
3d ago
opening a 'waiting list' for a 'waiting list' is hilarious to say the least
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
Phillymag.com
PHA Opens Up Its Voucher Waiting List for the First Time in 12 Years
For some low-income Philadelphians, winning this lottery will make as big a difference as winning the MegaMillions — and the odds will be better, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Attention, low-income Philadelphians looking for housing you...
PLANetizen
Philadelphia to Add 10,000 Residents to Housing Voucher Wait List
After clearing its waiting list for federal housing assistance vouchers, the city of Philadelphia will be accepting new applications during a two-week window between January 23 and February 5. According to Aaron Moselle of WHYY, the city will add 10,000 randomly selected applicants to the waiting list. Moselle notes that...
Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details.
After more than a decade, Philly will reopen its waitlist for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, Philadelphia residents with low income will soon have the chance to apply for housing vouchers from the federal government. The Philadelphia Housing Authority has cleared the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, putting the agency in the position to accept new applications for the rent subsidy.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure
Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
phillyvoice.com
34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City
University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families
One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
fox29.com
Philadelphia roads ranked as 4th most congested in the nation
A new report focusing on the most congested cities in the United States ranked Philadelphia as the fourth on the list. FOX 29's Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley discuss with Bob Kelly.
thedp.com
New University City food hall to open in fall 2023, welcoming 16 vendors
New York City-based public market developer Urbanspace will open a new food hall across from 30th Street Station in University City in coordination with Brandywine Realty Trust. The food hall is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. Occupying over 13,000 square feet of indoor space, the food hall...
Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin
Philadelphia moved up on Orkin’s “Rattiest Cities” list last year. Now the city has also retained its spot in third on the company’s “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List.”. LISTEN: Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: U.S. Census. Orkin revealed the cities...
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans
Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space. For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
fox29.com
Community collecting donations for children of missing Pennsylvania woman
LIMERICK, Pa. - Family and friends of a missing Montgomery County mother are asking the public for help and prayers as their search nears two weeks. Investigators say Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a "friend and business associate" on Jan. 3 and was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the next day.
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
NBC Philadelphia
Don't Let Bedbugs Bite: Philly's No. 3 for Nasty Pest
Philadelphia seems firmly planted in the Top 3 of a dubious list of the top places to find a bloodsucking household pest. The City of Brotherly Love dropped to No. 3 on Orkin’s 2023 list of “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.” Chicago remained on top of the list of where the pest control company performed bedbug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022, with New York City moving up one spot to second.
billypenn.com
Councilmember David Oh planning to resign to run for Philly mayor as a Republican
Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh is preparing to resign his at-large seat and launch a long-expected run for mayor. The three-term legislator is planning to announce his candidacy in early February, he told Billy Penn. He would be the first Republican to enter the race, and the 11th declared mayoral candidate overall.
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Hakai Magazine
The Fishadelphia Story
Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
phillyvoice.com
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin to donate another $7 million to Philly private and parochial schools
Comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin are joining forces again to donate $7 million in scholarship funds that will support low-income students at 60 private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area. The recipient schools, which were not named, were chosen as part of...
NBC Philadelphia
The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion
Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion. The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning. Before 8 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the digital billboard...
