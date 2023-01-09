West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday. Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, at the scene allegedly in possession of tools. According to the KCSO, he allegedly admitted to stealing the tools from a utility trailer located on the business property.

Deputies say Schaible was charged with breaking and entering and is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500.00 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.

