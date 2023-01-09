ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering

By Monica Starks
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYt4d_0k8t8aTQ00

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday.  Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, at the scene allegedly in possession of tools. According to the KCSO, he allegedly admitted to stealing the tools from a utility trailer located on the business property.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Deputies say Schaible was charged with breaking and entering and is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500.00 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

John Karner
3d ago

he'll be out in a week stealing people's property that work hard for . people like this are the threat to the community

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for car theft in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car from a Cross Lanes residence. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s department, a stolen vehicle was reported, and the owner of the vehicle was able to track it via GPS to a residence on the 1000 block of Grant St. Upon arrival, […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Summers County Sheriff’s Department arrest two people for breaking and entering

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people from Talcott are facing charges after breaking and entering. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a breaking and entering investigation in the Pence Springs area. Deputy T.A. Withrow was able to obtain information about two suspects involved in the incident and quickly tracked them down.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Two arrested in Summers County

Local police received a call on Dec. 29, 2022, regarding two individuals breaking into someone's property. A witness allegedly identified the two people as Jamee Elaine Danberry, 42, of Talcott, and David W. Chewning, 62, of Talcott. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses advised the responding officer that Danberry and Chewning loaded items into a vehicle and fled before he arrived. However, the officer notes that he had seen a car matching the description of the one Chewning and Danberry were reportedly driving parked at a residence along his path. During the investigation, the officer was able to locate the stolen property,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Traffic stop leads to arrest for felony offenses

MEADOW FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Martinsburg man faces charges following a routine traffic stop on Monday. As reported by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 9, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Meadow Fork area by Boone County Deputies. During these patrols, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a passing vehicle which had committed traffic violations.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Hico woman arrested on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue ll provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after midnight on January 12, 2023, while performing routine patrols on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads, deputies performed a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy