WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
wdrb.com
First free training run for Marathon, miniMarathon is this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first training run for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Marathon and miniMarathon starts this Saturday at 8 a.m. Participants will meet at Swags Sports Shoes 7415 Third Street Road, Louisville, Ky., 40214. Nutrition will also be provided for the first training run. Runners in novice, intermediate...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
wdrb.com
New restaurant coming to building that once housed HopCat, The Wiggle Room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that once housed The Wiggle Room and HopCat on Bardstown Road in the Highlands now has new tenants. Bakersfield will move into the space near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive. HopCat closed in 2020. The space was then taken over by...
wdrb.com
Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
wdrb.com
Increased demand for event venues leading to more investments in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Venues around Kentuckiana are capitalizing on an increased demand after many events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Crestwood is investing on a project in Maples Park. Construction for the Millstone Amphitheater is expected to begin in early March. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville developer has plans for 10 projects around the city to address affordable housing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 5 million affordable housing units are needed in the United State to make sure there is enough quality living. And a Louisville company is working on 10 properties around the city to help bridge the gap. LDG Development announced a proposed 10-year plan in...
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
New homeless camp downtown further highlights Louisville’s housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're driving west on Interstate 64 and take the Third Street exit, you may have noticed a new site at the edge of the ramp. A growing homeless camp with tents, cots and a community of people appearing to settle downtown, at least for now, advocacy groups say.
wdrb.com
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
wdrb.com
Student volunteers honor the lives of Louisville homeless as they are laid to rest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special group of high school students are honoring the lives of Louisville's homeless, nameless and unclaimed. Students from Trinity High School volunteer their time to The Indigent Burial program through the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, and program that's leaving a lasting impact on them. Michael...
Neighbors remember 'selfless' landlord found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Old Louisville. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 79-year-old David Sloan. According to the coroner, Sloan died from "blunt and sharp force injuries," adding his manner of...
wdrb.com
Real estate group plans to build 256-unit luxury apartment complex in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local real estate group plans to build more luxury apartments in southern Indiana. Wednesday, Denton Floyd Real Estate Group released plans for the Arbour Place Apartments in Jeffersonville. The plan is to build the apartments off 10th Street, near Interstate 265 and Port Road. The...
