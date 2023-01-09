ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarcoxie, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Semi truck catches fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire. Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45. The fire chief says the brakes and tires...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Southbound I-49/MNA Railroad Bridge Vernon Co. open to traffic

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound I-49/Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad bridge in Vernon County near Nevada is now open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12. Drivers may experience lane closures in both directions while crews remove crossover lanes from the median. This bridge was closed in...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of the victim of a deadly head-on-crash on James River Freeway says they will remember how easy it was to talk to their dad. Sunday morning, Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
HOLLISTER, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
RIVERTON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
KOLR10 News

Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
NEVADA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man faces theft and burglary charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Cherokee County. Deputies arrested John Matthew Chew, 37, of Joplin, Missouri this afternoon (1/11). Chew is in the Cherokee County Jail after investigators say he’s a suspect in two Weir burglaries from September and...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy