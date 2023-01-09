Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Semi truck catches fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire. Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45. The fire chief says the brakes and tires...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southbound I-49/MNA Railroad Bridge Vernon Co. open to traffic
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound I-49/Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad bridge in Vernon County near Nevada is now open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12. Drivers may experience lane closures in both directions while crews remove crossover lanes from the median. This bridge was closed in...
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
koamnewsnow.com
Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of the victim of a deadly head-on-crash on James River Freeway says they will remember how easy it was to talk to their dad. Sunday morning, Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
KYTV
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor. Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound...
koamnewsnow.com
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
Should you leave windshield wipers up for snow/ice?
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Where it gets cold in the winter and you have to leave your car out in the elements, you’re likely looking for ways to keep your vehicle as ready to go as possible when snow or ice begins to fall. One tip that many people follow is to leave your windshield […]
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
One man dead, and several injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on James River Freeway
GREENE COUNTY, MO.- A man from Republic, Missouri, died Sunday morning following a crash on James River Freeway that severely injured several people. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2011 GMC Canyon drove westbound on James River Freeway with five passengers, two adults and three juveniles. The car traveled off the roadway, […]
koamnewsnow.com
Investigators release images of Casey’s Stone’s Corner Armed Robbery
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Updated information as the first images from security footage are released to the public by Jasper County Detectives on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. In the three...
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man faces theft and burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Cherokee County. Deputies arrested John Matthew Chew, 37, of Joplin, Missouri this afternoon (1/11). Chew is in the Cherokee County Jail after investigators say he’s a suspect in two Weir burglaries from September and...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate missing money from 2023 Project Grad account; Former President charged Felony Stealing
JOPLIN, Mo. — The former President of the 2023 Joplin High School Project Graduation has been charged Felony Stealing from the organization’s bank account. Melanie D. Patterson, 42, of Joplin is identified in court documents filed in a Joplin Police Dept investigation which began fall of 2022. As...
