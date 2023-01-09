ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘cyber security incident’

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline.

Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ on the district’s network, according to a news release. The district said it preemptively took the network offline. The district sent this update to parents and staff on Monday evening:

Classes are canceled at Des Moines Public Schools for Tuesday, January 10. Offices will be open although staff may be working remotely and services limited. Athletics and activities are currently scheduled to take place.

Earlier this morning, DMPS was alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network. As a preemptive measure the school district’s internet and network services were taken offline as the matter is currently being investigated and assessed.

Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning as well as the management and operation of the school district are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Phil Roeder, Director of Communications
Kenny McCoy
3d ago

How about these kids actually pick up a book. You dont need a computer to learn

WHO 13

WHO 13

