Buckeye, AZ

AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley's housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix

Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix

Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suns’ chaplain and valley pastor’s miraculous recovery after a massive stroke

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you believe in miracles? If you don’t, Travis Hearn’s story just might change your mind. He has been the Phoenix Suns chaplain for more than 20 years and is the head pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale. Just two months ago, Hearn suffered a major medical episode that doctors believed he would not survive or recover from. His miraculous story starts in November. Pastor Travis, or “PT,” as so many call him, worked all year with the Impact Church worship team to write and record music. On Nov. 11, they released their first song. It’s called “He is a Miracle.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix

Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after stolen Make-A-Wish statue found destroyed

Phoenix man arrested after stolen Make-A-Wish statue found destroyed
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less

Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't paying attention and started a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on the I-10 in Chandler.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cars rolling in for Barrett-Jackson auto show in Scottsdale

Cars rolling in for Barrett-Jackson auto show in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ

