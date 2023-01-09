Read full article on original website
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't paying attention and started a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on the I-10 in Chandler.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman.
AZFamily
New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites during emergency
Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't paying attention and started a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on the I-10 in Chandler.
Four dead in fiery Phoenix I-10 semi-truck horror crash
At least five people have died in a fiery horror crash after two semi-trucks and two other vehicles collided on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday morning.
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't paying attention and started a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on the I-10 in Chandler.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died.
AZFamily
Suns’ chaplain and valley pastor’s miraculous recovery after a massive stroke
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you believe in miracles? If you don’t, Travis Hearn’s story just might change your mind. He has been the Phoenix Suns chaplain for more than 20 years and is the head pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale. Just two months ago, Hearn suffered a major medical episode that doctors believed he would not survive or recover from. His miraculous story starts in November. Pastor Travis, or “PT,” as so many call him, worked all year with the Impact Church worship team to write and record music. On Nov. 11, they released their first song. It’s called “He is a Miracle.”
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues.
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - Lori’s Alibi
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lori Vallow’s attorneys filed a slew of new motions in court. Included among them is a notice that Lori has an alibi. In fact, she claims she has three of them. Morgan Loew and Amy Cutler break down this new development and more in this podcast update.
AZFamily
Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they...
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after stolen Make-A-Wish statue found destroyed
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling.
AZFamily
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less
Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't paying attention and started a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on the I-10 in Chandler. Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes outside homes of seniors and adults with disabilities during emergencies.
AZFamily
Lori Vallow claims she and her husband have an alibi for her kids' deaths
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
AZFamily
Cars rolling in for Barrett-Jackson auto show in Scottsdale
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died.
