BBC
Hillsborough: Safety body 'concerned' by overcrowding reports during FA Cup tie
The government's advisor on safety at sports grounds is "concerned" by reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they were crammed in.
BBC
Andy Carroll: Reading striker signs new deal until summer 2024
Former England striker Andy Carroll has signed a new contract with Reading until the end of next season. Carroll's current deal was set to end after this weekend's Championship game against Queen's Park Rangers. The former England striker, 34, has scored four goals in 17 games this season after a...
AP Interview: How Arsenal reconnected with its fans
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, one of the most storied teams in English soccer, has endured some turbulent times since it last won the Premier League title 19 years ago. Now, sitting at the top of the table with a young and exciting team, it feels unrecognizable to the club that sparked such vocal criticism from its own fans over that period.
Southampton stuns Man City in League Cup quarterfinals
Southampton stunned Manchester City to book a place in the semifinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday. The bottom team in the Premier League produced a major upset by beating defending champion City 2-0 at St. Mary’s and will now face Newcastle over two legs in a bid to reach the final.
BBC
Inter Milan 2-1 Parma: Inter need extra time to knock out Gianluigi Buffon's side
Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16. Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury. Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave Parma the lead but...
BBC
Lee Angol: Sutton United sign Bradford City striker for undisclosed fee
Sutton United have signed Bradford City's former Tottenham academy striker Lee Angol for an undisclosed fee. Angol, 28, joined Bradford 18 months ago after two years at Leyton Orient. "He's a player I've watched for a long time," said Sutton manager Matt Gray. "He'll add good competition to the forward...
SB Nation
Newcastle 2-0 Leicester: Player Ratings
6.5 - Schar: It started off a pretty quiet day at the office prior to Vardy’s introduction. Lost a foot race to Vardy and was thankful to see the Leicester striker’s attempt go wide. 7 - Botman: Was decent on the ball and covered the space behind Burn...
BBC
James Bolton: Plymouth Argyle defender will 'cherish every moment' after injury return
Plymouth Argyle defender James Bolton says he will not take playing football for granted ever again after his first start in almost 10 months. The 28-year-old began Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final win over Bristol Rovers after recovering from a foot injury he sustained last March. His time at Argyle...
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Arsenal charged over player behaviour against Oxford
Arsenal have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford. The charge relates to an incident in the 34th minute of the victory in round three against the League One side. Some Arsenal players protested to...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
Challenge Cup draw: St Helens women to take on Warrington, Castleford and London Broncos
Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin their title defence against Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos. 12 Women's Super League teams plus four Championship sides will compete in four groups of four from 23 April. Saints won the 2022 title by beating Leeds, who face Huddersfield, Bradford...
