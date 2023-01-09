Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order

Read full article on original website
Deja vu
3d ago
The Freedom Caucus, also known as the House Freedom Caucus, is a congressional caucus consisting of conservative Republican members of the United States House of Representatives. It is generally considered to be the most conservative and farthest-right bloc within the House Republican Conference.
Reply(13)
7
Bobby Mccauley
3d ago
Thousands of people didn't get to vote, bit who cares cause democrats won right? When they lose though mist be a collision with russia
Reply(1)
6
CW
3d ago
Executive orders are fine when your party is in control though, right.
Reply(2)
12
Related
AZFamily
New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law
Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. Gov. Katie Hobbs explains plans to work with Republicans at capitol. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gov. Hobbs acknowledged it is going...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
Recorder Richer suggests eliminating 'late early ballots' to get faster election results
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer thinks Arizona could get faster election results if the state sets new restrictions for the voters who drop off "late early ballots" on Election Day and expands Election Day to multiple days. The Republican election official released a set of recommendations on...
arizonasuntimes.com
New Arizona AG Kris Mayes Hires Colleague of Progressive Lawyer Marc Elias as Chief Deputy
Arizona’s new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes hired progressive attorney Dan Barr as her chief deputy, according to AZ Law and Barr’s LinkedIn profile. However, insiders say the longtime attorney for mainstream media did not resign from the Democratic firm Perkins Coie, where he worked with progressive attorney Marc Elias, until after he started in the position, which would be a conflict of interest, especially if he was involved with any litigation involving the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AAGO).
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona AG Election Integrity Unit Attorney Starts Process for Libel Lawsuit over Media Claims She Was Fired
Jennifer Wright, the Election Integrity Unit (EIU) civil attorney for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich until his second term ended earlier this month, resigned before newly elected Democrat Kris Mayes took office. Still, there are reports in the media spreading that she was fired. Wright gave The Arizona Republic “notice and demand for a correction prior to filing legal action pursuant to A.R.S. 12-653.2.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Vows to File Litigation Against Gov. Katie Hobbs for Alleged Illegal Executive Orders
PHOENIX, Arizona – Monday marked the opening day for the 56th Legislative Session, but before getting down to business, the Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) and a group of Republican Legislators from the House and Senate met with the press to state they would be filing a lawsuit against newly-inaugurated Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a ‘wake-up call’ on groundwater. Is anyone listening?
Opinion: Gov. Katie Hobbs offered a clear message on groundwater regulation during her first State of the State address. We’ll see if lawmakers take it to heart. Gov. Katie Hobbs called it a “wake-up call” on water. Whether it is remains to be seen. The newly elected...
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com
As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs
In Arizona Legislature’s first day, divisions with new governor were on display; several Republicans walked out during Hobbs’ State of the State address. || Arizona Capitol Television via Twitter. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech...
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature
Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
Educators react to Governor’s school plans
Education is a key part of the agenda for new Governor Katie Hobbs. KGUN 9 on Your Side talked to educators at the public school—and university level about the Governor’s proposals.
Gov. Hobbs tells lawmakers her priorities
New Governor Katie Hobbs outlined her priorities as the Arizona Legislature began its' new session. Hobbs first call was to act quickly to beat a March deadline to remove a funding cap
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
kjzz.org
A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
Comments / 40