Arizona State

Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order

By Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Capitol Times
 3 days ago
Comments / 40

Deja vu
3d ago

The Freedom Caucus, also known as the House Freedom Caucus, is a congressional caucus consisting of conservative Republican members of the United States House of Representatives. It is generally considered to be the most conservative and farthest-right bloc within the House Republican Conference.

Reply(13)
7
Bobby Mccauley
3d ago

Thousands of people didn't get to vote, bit who cares cause democrats won right? When they lose though mist be a collision with russia

Reply(1)
6
CW
3d ago

Executive orders are fine when your party is in control though, right.

Reply(2)
12
Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. Gov. Katie Hobbs explains plans to work with Republicans at capitol.
Arizona's new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes hired progressive attorney Dan Barr as her chief deputy, according to AZ Law and Barr's LinkedIn profile. However, insiders say the longtime attorney for mainstream media did not resign from the Democratic firm Perkins Coie, where he worked with progressive attorney Marc Elias, until after he started in the position, which would be a conflict of interest, especially if he was involved with any litigation involving the Arizona Attorney General's Office (AAGO).
Jennifer Wright, the Election Integrity Unit (EIU) civil attorney for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich until his second term ended earlier this month, resigned before newly elected Democrat Kris Mayes took office. Still, there are reports in the media spreading that she was fired. Wright gave The Arizona Republic "notice and demand for a correction prior to filing legal action pursuant to A.R.S. 12-653.2."
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.
In Arizona Legislature's first day, divisions with new governor were on display; several Republicans walked out during Hobbs' State of the State address.
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling.
Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. "We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line," said one student.
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders.
