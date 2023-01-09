Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Voted to NFLPA All-Pro Team
For the first time and very unlikely the last, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was selected as a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA. Voted upon by his peers, Surtain joined Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as the cornerbacks on the NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro Team. The NFLPA All-Pro Team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023
Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones announced on Wednesday morning he will put off the NFL for another year and return to Columbus for his extra season of eligibility in 2023. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons: Playoffs are ‘Where Legends Are Made!’ Cowboys at Bucs
It's been a commonly-used phrase during the final four weeks of the Dallas Cowboys regular season. A drop-off in production from the once-dangerous Dallas pass rush has raised questions about whether Parsons was feeling the effects of a long season. "I feel like I hit my second wind in terms...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bobby Bowden, Dillan Gibbons, Ron Simmons Honored By Hula Bowl
Three Florida State representatives were honored by the Hula Bowl on Thursday evening, as legendary head coach Bobby Bowden and nose guard Ron Simmons were inducted into the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame and offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was recognized with the organization's Joe Roth Award. The Hula Bowl Hall...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 18?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’
For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Peyton Hillis update: Hogs, NFL star on ‘road to recovery’ after accident
Former college football and NFL star Peyton Hillis has been taken off a ventilator one week after he reportedly saved family members from drowning during a swimming accident, according to his girlfriend. Hillis was in critical condition after the reported incident, but this development is a noted improvement as his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report. He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter during this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?
The Cleveland Browns are going to do everything they can in order to maximize quarterback Deshaun Watson in the coming years, including looking at every avenue to upgrade the weapons he's throwing the ball. One potential option that might hit free agency could be Robert Woods, coming off of a miserable season with the Tennessee Titans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chris Ballard Up Front About Relationship with Jim Irsay
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened up about the 2022 season during his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday. Many subjects were questioned, including Matt Ryan, the struggles of the offensive line, the lowly 4-12-1 record, and not grabbing free-agent talent in past offseasons. However, one subject stood out that many were curious about, and that is the relationship between Ballard and long-time owner Jim Irsay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka vs. LeBron: Who’s the Real MVP? Proof in Mavs at Lakers
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *There are a couple of players in the NBA with more talent. Some with more popularity. And lots with less whining. But, make no mistake, there isn’t...
Examining What’s Behind Kentucky’s Struggles
The pressure is building around John Calipari.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos Set Date for In-Person Interview With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos entered this first week post-Black Monday with a purported frontrunner to fill their head-coaching vacancy. That candidate is Michigan head coach John Harbaugh, who had a two-plus-hour virtual interview with the Broncos on Monday. But the rumors of Harbaugh being the frontrunner haven't dissuaded the Broncos from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Final 2022 Grades
Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Detroit Lions will face a wave of optimism from fans and pundits alike. Despite starting the season 1-6, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made all the right moves throughout the second half of the season. As a result, the team was in playoff contention through the final day of the regular season, before being eliminated prior to their season finale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?
During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season. Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.
Comments / 0