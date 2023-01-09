Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’
For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals, 1972 Dolphins Share Interesting Status Heading Into 2023 NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — This year's Bengals and the NFL's only undefeated team have one key attribute in common. Cincinnati (eight wins in a row) is one of the hottest teams in the league, just like the 1972 Dolphins were. According to NFL Research, The only team in league history with...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Voted to NFLPA All-Pro Team
For the first time and very unlikely the last, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was selected as a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA. Voted upon by his peers, Surtain joined Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as the cornerbacks on the NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro Team. The NFLPA All-Pro Team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Peyton Hillis update: Hogs, NFL star on ‘road to recovery’ after accident
Former college football and NFL star Peyton Hillis has been taken off a ventilator one week after he reportedly saved family members from drowning during a swimming accident, according to his girlfriend. Hillis was in critical condition after the reported incident, but this development is a noted improvement as his...
Examining What’s Behind Kentucky’s Struggles
The pressure is building around John Calipari.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report. He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter during this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?
During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season. Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka vs. LeBron: Who’s the Real MVP? Proof in Mavs at Lakers
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *There are a couple of players in the NBA with more talent. Some with more popularity. And lots with less whining. But, make no mistake, there isn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Final 2022 Grades
Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Detroit Lions will face a wave of optimism from fans and pundits alike. Despite starting the season 1-6, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made all the right moves throughout the second half of the season. As a result, the team was in playoff contention through the final day of the regular season, before being eliminated prior to their season finale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines
Yep, that's right. The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, even though, according to some prognosticators, they have no business being in the postseason. But here they are, about to face the Minnesota Vikings, the third-seeded team in the NFC tournament and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022
With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
Comments / 0