Manhattan, NY

Notorious NYC gangbanger ‘Blue Boy’ back in jail over weed shop shooting

By Larry Celona, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A career criminal whose claim to fame includes the prison yard slaying of one of the Big Apple’s most notorious outlaws is back behind bars after being charged with attempted murder in a shooting outside a Manhattan weed shop, The Post has learned.

Luis “Blue Boy” Rosado, 56, was paroled from prison last year after serving 39 years for murder — including the stabbing death of Larry Davis, who infamously wounded six cops during a shootout in The Bronx in 1986, police sources said.

Rosado, a reputed member of the Crips street gang, has now been accused of shooting a 25-year-old man during a dispute outside a legal marijuana shop in the East Village, according to sources and court records.

“He has killed a murderer in jail and he has killed while free on the street,” one law enforcement source familiar with Rosado’s criminal career told The Post.

“After spending close to 40 years in jail he shoots another man over a weed spot when he gets out,” the source said. “Is anyone safe from ‘Blue Boy?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQAmy_0k8t7Yyj00
Luis “Blue Boy” Rosado, a 56-year-old gangbanger and career criminal, is back behind bars after allegedly shooting a man outside a Manhattan weed shop in October.
YouTube / djvlad

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Rosado late last month on attempted murder, attempted assault and gun possession charges for the Oct. 21 shooting on St. Mark’s Place. He was arraigned on Jan. 3 and ordered held without bail pending a return court appearance.

The notorious gangbanger is on lifetime parole following his nearly four-decade stint in prison, records show.

In a podcast interview on VladTV last year , Rosado matter-of-factly recounted how he got into a beef and stabbed Davis 13 times at the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in 2008 after Davis intervened on behalf of a convicted rapist that Rosado was targeting.

While Davis beat all charges, other than an illegal gun rap, for the shootout that left the cops wounded, he was later convicted in 1991 of a Bronx drug dealer’s murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnZmN_0k8t7Yyj00
Larry Davis became a notorious crime figure in the Bronx after wounding six NYPD cops in a shootout in 1986. He was later stabbed to death at an update prison.
Newsday via Getty Images

“I ended up stabbing him,” Rosado said. “And if he was the actual target I would’ve kept stabbing him… He wasn’t my target.”

But he said Davis —  also known as “Loco Larry” — got back up and slammed him in the back of the head with a cane, so he turned on the Bronx criminal and repeatedly stabbed him, leaving him mortally wounded.

Rosado also claims to have met eventual heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson at a juvenile detention facility in The Bronx when both were young troublemakers.

He said the two met at the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center.

New York City, NY
