Nikki Reed pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expanding their family of three!

The “Vampire Diaries” actor shared the exciting news on Instagram Monday, as well as a photo of Reed holding up their 5-year-old daughter while cradling her growing bump.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family,” he captioned the snap. “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

He continued, “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

The 44-year-old concluded the post by asking everyone to send them “positivity” for the next chapter of their lives.

Reed and Somerhalder both shared the same image on their Instagram. nikkireed/Instagram

Reed also shared the news on social media, saying they have been “dreaming, manifesting and praying” for this “gift.”

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world,” the “Twilight” star wrote. “Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE.”

She then added, “some things are too good not to share,” before giving Somerhalder photo “and baby cred ☺️.”

The pair welcomed their first child in 2017. Getty Images for The Art of Elys

The 34-year-old and Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi in 2017 — even after Reed said she didn’t always see kids in her future.

“I didn’t know if I wanted kids,” the actress said on Dr. Berlin’s “Informed Pregnancy” podcast shortly after her daughter’s birth. “I love kids, and I wasn’t sure I didn’t want to be a mom. I just didn’t know.”

Somerhalder went on to reveal he actually “threw out” all of Reed’s birth control pills in order to seal the deal.

The actors tied the knot in 2015 after just one year of dating. Getty Images

“Unbeknownst to poor Nikki,” he said, “she didn’t realize I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control — by the way, this was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all of those suckers out. There were like 25 of them. It’s a lot of work, especially after a little sangria.”

However, the actor’s decision to swipe his wife’s pills drew an onslaught of criticism online, which the pair addressed on Instagram .

Somerhalder revealed he “threw away” Reed’s birth control after they decided to start a family. iansomerhalder/Instagram

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry,” they wrote in a joint statement, adding that their “lighthearted interview” got taken out of context.

“We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby,” they clarified.

