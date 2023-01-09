ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia 6-year-old used his mom’s gun to shoot ‘hero’ teacher Abby Zwerner

By Kate Sheehy
 3 days ago

The gun which a six-year-old Virginia boy used to intentionally shoot his teacher had been legally bought by his mom — and it’s unclear if he planned to target more people, authorities revealed Monday.

The small-fry shooter took the .9mm Taurus handgun from home, stashed it in his backpack and brought it to class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday afternoon, when he shot 25-year-old instructor Abby Zwerner during an argument , Police Chief Steve Drew said at a briefing.

The bullet went through one of Zwerner’s hands and struck her upper chest as she “took a defensive position,” Drew said.

The top cop appeared to choke up as he described what Zwerner did next.

“She turned around to make sure every one of those students was safe,” ushering the roughly 14 to 16 of them out of the room and then stumbling down the hallway herself to the administrative office before collapsing, Drew said.

“She is a hero ,” he said.

Drew noted that “there was more than one round” in the gun.

“I don’t know what would have happened if those students had stayed in that room,” Drew said.

“This shooting was not accidental. It was intentional. And I believe that Ms. Zwerner, Abigail, that she saved lives on Friday,” the police chief said.

Abby Zwerner works as a teacher at Richneck Elementary School.

When law-enforcement officers got to the classroom minutes after the shooting, “they found a 6-year-old child that was being physically restrained by a school employee” who was in the hallway when the shot rang out and rushed over, Drew said.

The little shooter “became a little agitated” and “struck the school employee who was restraining him,” Drew said.

“The firearm was on the floor,” Drew said.

“The young man was taken into custody and escorted out of the building,” the top cop said.

He added that the child is currently in “treatment at a medical facility.”

Drew said it’s unclear whether authorities will attempt to bring charges against any adults in the case.

The police chief said local prosecutors are still determining “where the facts are and what the law supports. … They are still trying to put all of that together.

“The firearm was purchased legally by the child’s mother, and she had the right to do that.

“A key element for us to determine” is how secure the firearm was in the household, he said.

The boy fired the handgun around 2 p.m. just as Zwerner tried to grab the weapon from him, another student’s mom said.

“She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” the mother, Brittaney Gregory, told the Washington Post , noting that students had been in a reading group when the boy whipped out the gun from his backpack and pointed it at Zwerner.

The teacher gasped, “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,” to those around her before she passed out from her injuries, a witness said.

Zwerner was critically wounded but has since been downgraded to serious but stable condition and is “talking with family and friends,” the school said in a statement Monday.

The shooting shocked a country already hardened by gun violence, including at the hands of kids.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones has said the shooting should be “a red flag for the country.”

Andrew Block, an associate professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, told the Washington Post that the “infancy defense” — in which people under age 7 do not have the ability or mental state to form the intent to commit a crime — would presumably shield the child from prosecution.

Also, “you have to understand the nature of legal proceedings against you and assist in your own defense” to be prosecuted, he said. “There’s no way a 6-year-old would meet that criteria.”

Still, the lawyer said an adult could face misdemeanor charges over the kid getting the gun. Under state law, guns have to be kept away from children under age 14.

Additional reporting by Joshua Rhett Miller

Twister
3d ago

Lot Of Mechanics Involved With A Semi Automatic Weapon. Somebody Spent A Lot Of Time Schooling This 6 Year Old Child In The Use Of This Weapon. 🙄

New York Post

New York Post

