ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hobbs pushes education funding at first State of the State address

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oqum_0k8t7P2C00

PHOENIX — Calling it a “ticking time bomb,” Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday told lawmakers they need to override the aggregate expenditure limit for education — and soon.

The new governor laid out plans for a “historic investment in schools” and revamping a formula for additional aid to education. Hobbs also told lawmakers she wants more money for school counselors, saying Arizona has, on average, only one for every 700 youngsters.

“This is the highest ratio in the nation and nearly three times the recommended standard,’’ she said.

But Hobbs said none of that will matter until lawmakers live up to the promises made last year to ensure they can spend the money they already have.

In her first State of the State speech, Hobbs asked lawmakers to set aside $50 million a year for a child tax credit for families earning less than $40,000 a year “to help pay for the rising costs of basic necessities for their children.”

She also wants to exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from the state sales tax.

“These everyday items add up, and we can and should help provide this relief to individuals and families who too often must choose between paying their bills or paying for the things they need to be healthy,’’ the governor said.

And, unsurprisingly, the governor said she will veto any new restrictions on abortion, saying more than 90% of Arizonans believe the procedure should be legal.

“It is time we all heed the message of the people of this state and meet this moment to ensure that we can always make our own health care decisions,’’ she said. “I will not support, and I will use every power of the governor’s office to stop, any legislation or action that attacks, strips, or delays the liberty or inherent right of any individual to decide what’s best for themselves or their families.”

But much of her speech was devoted to education funding and, specifically a 1980 constitutional amendment that caps funding, adjusted annually for inflation and student growth.

What happened last year is lawmakers finally restored the cuts they had made to balance the state budget in prior years. At the same time, COVID resulted in fewer students in school, all of which put the allocated funds above that cap.

Hobbs said a promise was made as part of last year’s budget negotiations to call a special session by the end of 2022 to exercise their authority to waive that cap.

“That promise was not kept,” the governor said. And without action by March 1, schools will have to cut an average of 17% of their entire fiscal year budget, a total of more than $1.3 billion.

“Superintendents and education leaders are warning this will cause furloughs, layoffs, and possibly even school closures,’’ Hobbs told lawmakers.

“It is unnecessary to allow these hysterics to go on any longer,’’ she said. “Let’s give our students, our teachers, and our parents the assurance that schools will remain open.”

And there’s something else: Enacting the override costs nothing as schools already have the money. And Hobbs gave a shout-out to Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, who already has introduced a resolution “to override this outdated limit.”

“This legislature should bring it to the floor,’’ the governor said. “The Democrats in both chambers stand ready to act on this immediately.”

The school funding issue comes as the state still faces a lawsuit filed in 2017 by districts and education advocates who say the state is not living up to its constitutional obligation to provide adequate funds for construction, repairs and equipment.

That case was set to go to trial on Monday. But Hobbs said she and newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes got the judge to “put the brakes on a costly and wasteful trial ... so we can focus on solving problems instead of needlessly paying lawyers millions to fight in court.”

Hobbs also took a swat at the decision by the Republican-controlled legislature last session, ratified by Doug Ducey, her predecessor, to create a system of universal vouchers allowing any student to use taxpayer dollars to attend private or parochial schools. That is a far cry from the system that was set up more than a decade ago where vouchers were meant solely for students with special needs.

The governor said the plan “lacks accountability and will likely bankrupt the state,” putting the cost at $1.5 billion over the next 10 years.

Hobbs did not call on lawmakers to repeal the law, something that is unlikely given that Republicans remain in control. Instead, she promised to release a budget at the end of this week that “truly invests in public schools and students.”

The governor also called on lawmakers to revamp a program designed to reward schools with high achievement, saying it hasn’t worked.

“This approach has largely benefited only schools in high-wealth areas of Arizona’s two larges counties, Maricopa and Pima, while leaving rural and economically struggling areas behind,” she said.

Hobbs wants to redirect the $68.6 million in this program to instead be divided equally among all schools.

Also on her agenda is forming an Educator Retention Task Force.
“One in four teachers leave Arizona schools each year, which is the highest rate in the nation,’’ she said. And that, said Hobbs underlines the real problem.

“The reality is we don’t have an educator shortage,’’ she said, but a retention issue.

“There are too many amazing professionals who have walked away from the career they love because of the uncompetitive salaries, onerous policies, and unfunded mandates this state has chosen to implement that rob educators of the joy of teaching,’’ Hobbs said. “Teachers are creating the workforce and leaders of tomorrow, and it’s time we started treating them with the respect they deserve.”

On the issue of border policy, the new governor said immigration has been politicized for too long.

“Arizona voters told us in November they don’t want or need political stunts designed solely to garner sensationalist TV coverage and generate social media posts,” she said. Hobbs said she has invited Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to visit the border with her and meet with community leaders, law enforcement personnel and business executives in impacted communities “who all want effective and humane solutions to this longtime challenge.”

Hobbs also reminded lawmakers of the latest mandatory water cuts from the Colorado River that just took effect, amounting to 21% of what the state receives from that source.

“This should be a wake-up call for all of us, because it will take all of us to solve it,” she said.

“Legislators, public officials, the business community, each and every one of us must commit to the partnerships needed to avoid this,” Hobbs continued. “The foundation of those partnerships must be rooted in honesty and transparency about the facts and what we are collectively facing.’’

Some of that reality was unveiled when the new governor ordered the Department of Water Resources to release a report that parts of the far West Valley of Phoenix will not be able to meet the legal requirements for an assured water supply, a precursor to issuing building permits.

“I do not understand, and do not in any way agree with, my predecessor choosing to keep this report from the public and from members of this legislature,’’ she told lawmakers. “However, my decision to release this report signals how I plan to tackle our water issues openly and directly.’’

The governor also called on lawmakers to close a “water poaching loophole” that has allowed a Saudi Arabian company to lease land in La Paz County to grow alfalfa that is then shipped to the Middle East.

“We all know that’s not right,’’ Hobbs said. “Our groundwater should be used to support Arizonans, not foreign business interests.”

She said, though, that is only part of what needs to be done.

“In many parts of our state, there are effectively no restrictions on groundwater pumping and local communities have little-to-no support to manage water supplies,’’ the governor said. “As a result, a new water user can move in, dig a well, and pump as much water as possible -- even if it dries up the community’s aquifer.’’

Comments / 2

Related
kjzz.org

Arizona Department of Education approves 25,000 overdue ESA requests in 1st week under Horne

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education address Wednesday afternoon. Addressing the Senate Education Committee, Horne repeated his priorities of bringing traditional discipline back to classrooms, improving test scores and having armed police officers in every school. Turning to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs optimistic about working with Republicans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday for a wide-ranging interview, where she said she is hopeful she can work across the aisle to get things done for Arizonans. The Democratic governor acknowledged it’s going to be an uphill battle to push her priorities through a state Legislature controlled by Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Homelessness in Arizona increased by over 23% from 2020-2022

A new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says homelessness in Arizona increased by more than 23% from 2020 to 2022 — a period of time when the national homelessness rate increased by only 1%. Kelli Williams, director of Human Services with the Maricopa Association...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers

(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary School District #16 in Southwest Arizona failed basic protocols in four areas, “putting public monies, sensitive computerized data, and student safety at risk.” ...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Environmentalists prioritize water in wake of cuts 

Representatives from several groups announced their environmental priorities for the 2023 legislative session, focusing on water and discouraging desalination in the wake of Colorado River cuts. Arizona entered a Tier 2a Colorado River water shortage on Jan. 1, meaning that tribal and agricultural land will see an immediate slash to...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs

In Arizona Legislature’s first day, divisions with new governor were on display; several Republicans walked out during Hobbs’ State of the State address. || Arizona Capitol Television via Twitter. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy