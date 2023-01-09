Repairs begin on Star City sinkhole near former Texas Roadhouse

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the Star City Texas Roadhouse moved locations to Westover , you may have not stopped by its old location lately. Near the parking lot of its old location, a giant sinkhole has emerged with construction barriers and fencing serving as a parameter.

Star City Sinkhole (WBOY – Image)

Star City Sinkhole (WBOY – Image)

Former Texas Roadhouse building on Monongahela Blvd. (WBOY – Image)

Heavy construction equipment sits by Star City sinkhole (WBOY – Image)

According to a press release sent Monday, West Virginia Division of Highways crews are currently working to replace the suspected cause of the sinkhole—a damaged section of drainpipe. The release said the crews have identified the damaged section, and work began on Monday, Jan. 9 to uncover the damaged pipe.

The release said that the work should be complete in three to five days, weather permitting.

There is currently no new business occupying the former Texas Roadhouse’s location on Monongahela Boulevard, but WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said in the release that crews are working “with purpose but also with caution” due to high profile utilities that run through the area.

