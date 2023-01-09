ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star City, WV

Repairs begin on Star City sinkhole near former Texas Roadhouse

By Sam Kirk, Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the Star City Texas Roadhouse moved locations to Westover , you may have not stopped by its old location lately. Near the parking lot of its old location, a giant sinkhole has emerged with construction barriers and fencing serving as a parameter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DVWY_0k8t7MdF00
    Star City Sinkhole (WBOY – Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34U7PU_0k8t7MdF00
    Star City Sinkhole (WBOY – Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alBfD_0k8t7MdF00
    Former Texas Roadhouse building on Monongahela Blvd. (WBOY – Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32d3Cr_0k8t7MdF00
    Heavy construction equipment sits by Star City sinkhole (WBOY – Image)

According to a press release sent Monday, West Virginia Division of Highways crews are currently working to replace the suspected cause of the sinkhole—a damaged section of drainpipe. The release said the crews have identified the damaged section, and work began on Monday, Jan. 9 to uncover the damaged pipe.

Construction underway at Meadowbrook Mall

The release said that the work should be complete in three to five days, weather permitting.

There is currently no new business occupying the former Texas Roadhouse’s location on Monongahela Boulevard, but WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said in the release that crews are working “with purpose but also with caution” due to high profile utilities that run through the area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park to turn office space into café

The Oglebay foundation said on Thursday that a White Palace Café is coming to Wheeling Park where office space used to be. The foundation said the White Palace Café will proudly be serving Starbucks’ coffee and will have indoor and outdoor seating, creating a grand entrance to the second-floor ballroom. American Rescue Plan Act funds […]
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a Personal Rapid Transit car malfunctioned. According to the Morgantown Fire Department, authorities were told an occupied PRT car at the Health Sciences Station was on fire around 4:45 p.m. Fortunately, crews said there was not a sustained fire....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy