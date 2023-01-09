ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

KDVR.com

Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood

The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Avalanche experts warn about dangerous conditions. After three deadly weekends in Colorado's mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District

A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m.  In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake

Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
GEORGETOWN, CO
KDVR.com

Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure

Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
AURORA, CO
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

