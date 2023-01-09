Read full article on original website
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
KDVR.com
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Avalanche experts warn about dangerous conditions. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be...
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District
A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m. In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake
Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
KDVR.com
Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure
Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?
The folks over at Lawnstarter must know me pretty well. I love a good walk with the dog, or more accurately, my dog Charlie loves a good walk with me, my wife and especially our kids. I've lived in a bunch of different cities over time all around the country,...
Colorado crime ring stole nearly $1 million worth of cars and property, indictment says
COLORADO, USA — A statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment last month against five people accused of stealing nearly a million dollars worth of cars and property as part of an auto theft and burglary crime ring that operated in Denver metro area counties for more than a year.
Wild crash in Englewood caught on video
The moment the driver of a red Toyota Supra lost control and crashed along Santa Fe Drive Monday was captured on video.
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, you...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
A Dozen Geese Found Dead at Colorado Park, Avian Flu Suspected
If you've taken a stroll around Sheldon Lake at City Park in Fort Collins, Colorado, recently, it's possible you noticed something strange with the geese. Officials have confirmed at least a dozen geese were found dead at the lake. Now is not the time to be feeding the ducks and...
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
coloradosun.com
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Colorado Banned These ‘Offensive’ License Plates in 2022
Vanity plates on your car can certainly make a statement. With up to seven characters, you can describe yourself as a person, your hobbies, your love for your pets, and countless other combinations to throw on your bumper. However, in order to get a hold of one of these vanity...
13-year-old crashes through Aurora fence with 4 other teens in car
The Aurora Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was injured after driving a car through a fence on Thursday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Colorado grand jury returns 90-count indictment for auto theft, burglary operation
Colorado's statewide grand jury has indicted five people on 90 counts in connection with an auto theft and burglary operation in the Denver metro area, Clear Creek and Weld Counties. The ring operated between December 2019 and March 2021, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office. The...
