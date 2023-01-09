Motions set the stage for Lynn Haven corruption trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The prosecution and the defense continued their acrimonious arguments as the Lynn Haven corruption trial inches closer.

Both sides in the case are asking Judge Mark Walker to exclude evidence and testimony that they claim is either irrelevant or prejudicial to the jury.

Meanwhile, Walker has yet to rule on a defense motion where he could throw out the entire case. If the case presses forward, the trial for conspiracy and bribery for James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, is set for the end of February.

Although there are only five charges left in the current case, the issues involve years of alleged schemes and complex issues.

After losing several motions over the last two years prosecutors boiled the case down from 63 charges to just five. They charged Finch and Anderson with a criminal conspiracy and they accused Finch of bribing Anderson and former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes. They also accused Finch of lying to the FBI about a motorhome he either sold to Anderson’s husband or gave to the couple as a bribe.

And, although it is not one of the charges in the current case, Anderson is accused of using her influence as mayor to get her property cleaned up for free after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Anderson’s defense team argues that city workers only cleared a city-owned easement. However, Prosecutors say she got her home, her mother’s home, and a nearby relative’s home cleaned.

They added that her husband directed the operation after the workers arrived.

“Mr. Anderson came outside, did not seem surprised they were there, told them what to do at Defendant Anderson’s house and those of two relatives nearby, and then confirmed with Mickey White that he would not have to pay for work at three residences, not just a City easement,” prosecutors wrote.

Despite defense attorneys using a video at the evidentiary hearing last month showing trees down only on the city-owned easement, prosecutors say they have NOAA satellite imagery showing trees down on the Anderson properties.

Also, prosecutors hope they will be allowed to tell the jury that Finch and Anderson continued to conspire together after they were ordered by a judge to stop speaking with one another. They wrote that Anderson used her husband’s phone to contact Finch and work out a deal for Finch to pay for her attorney. Finch, who was not yet indicted, then hired his longtime attorney to represent Anderson.

“Evidence that an individual selected an attorney, hired an attorney, and/or paid an attorney to represent another suspected member of a conspiracy is highly relevant to show the existence and nature of a criminal conspiracy.”

The defense said Finch offered to help a lifelong friend.

“Finch has loaned Lee and Margo Anderson money to defend against these scurrilous and untrue charges. Finch took the title to the Anderson’s Lynn Haven home in return. Since then, the home has been sold and a portion of that loan has been satisfied,” the defense wrote

Meanwhile, the defense has attempted to put the spotlight on the actions of the investigators and prosecutors in the case. Guy Lewis, Finch’s attorney, wrote that their bad actions began during the grand jury process and continued throughout the handling of the case.

“The presentations in large measure were false, misleading, and vindictive. The allegations were made without regard for the truth. And as the stakes became higher, the government proceeded with equal reckless abandon,” Lewis wrote. “A duly elected Mayor was removed from office based on a host of false and reckless misrepresentations. An upstanding businessman’s reputation was ruined based on the government’s cascade of lies and misrepresentations..”

The defense has also argued that another businessman in Bay County, Derwin White, was the real center of the criminal conspiracy and that he set up Finch and Anderson because they informed the authorities about his activities. White, the co-owner of GAC, died in 2021. Prosecutors have repeatedly pointed out that this theory does not absolve Finch or Anderson of their alleged crimes.

“The government does not understand how Derwin White’s activities are relevant to whether $45,000 in checks to Commissioner Barnes and a Motorhome to the Andersons were bribes,” prosecutors wrote.

They added that they have asked the defense multiple times to back up this claim with evidence and have received nothing. Finch and White weren’t enemies, prosecutors added, they were in cahoots.

“And the more that both Defendants point the finger at Derwin White, the more the government should be entitled to rebut the contention that they are innocent of bribery charges because of Derwin White’s other criminal activity with evidence that they were in league with him long after they say they discovered that he was leading a “team of bandits” engaged in a massive fraud,” they wrote. “If the Court were to allow the defense to present a Derwin White corruption sideshow, which it should not, the government believes it would be within its rights to show exactly how James Finch was joined at the hip with Derwin White, including a long business relationship… a joint defense agreement, improperly sharing discovery, and defense counsel falsely denying that Defendant Finch was sharing discovery with Derwin White.”

And rather than an honest attempt at pointing out bad or illegal actions by the investigative team the defense has been “purposefully smearing the former, retired lead prosecutor and the former, retired, case agent before the trial jury,” prosecutors wrote.

They added that the smear job done by the defense extends to an investigator with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Ricky Ramie, the current chief of the Lynn Haven Police Department. At a hearing in December, the defense attacked Ramie over his text messages with former City Manager Michael White.

Those messages should not be presented to a jury, prosecutors wrote.

“The Court should exclude evidence, argument, or other references to irrelevant text messages between Michael White and the Lynn Haven police chief, efforts to get the police chief fired, and subsequent arrest of Defendant Finch’s wife for cocaine possession,” they wrote. “A defendant cannot leak discovery in a criminal case, use the Court’s indulgence to present evidence at an evidentiary hearing about prosecutorial misconduct to embarrass political enemies and/or witnesses, and then claim that the fall out for improper use of discovery and the presentation of irrelevancy creates a basis to question/impeach the witness for bias which the defendant created.

The defense is asking Walker to prevent the jury from hearing testimony and audio recording from Ramie of Finch. That evidence is important to the prosecution’s case.

“The evidence, including his own recorded statement to the police chief, indicates that Defendant Finch was not pleased that he was missing out on lucrative hurricane clean-up business from the City to ECS and other debris haulers,” prosecutors wrote. “Among other things, while Defendant Finch was partially indisposed, Defendant Anderson stopped the City Manager and City Engineer from attempting to use City property for debris disposal; the obvious inference is that she did so because she knew that Defendant Finch wanted that business.”

Finch bought property the city previously used for Hurricane debris disposal in 2016. The city sold Finch most of the property but kept some for itself to use for debris disposal in the event of another hurricane, prosecutors wrote. But instead of using property the city-owned and saving taxpayers money, Anderson directed city workers towards a lucrative debris disposal contract with Finch.

The evidence, “shows that she was killing the permit on the City property with an eye towards steering hurricane debris disposal business to Defendant Finch.”

However, the defense states that it would be impossible for Finch and Anderson to know how valuable the property would ultimately become when it was being purchased.

“To suggest or imply that Finch, Commissioner Barnes, and/or Mayor Anderson were omniscient and could accurately predict in 2016 that the property could or would be used for a hurricane that occurred in 2018 is absurd,” Lewis wrote. “There is certainly no evidence to support this wild theory.”

Along with these issues, prosecutors want Judge Walker to exclude any evidence or testimony about Finch’s current health, any grand jury issues, alleged misconduct by prosecutors or investigators, the alleged criminal activities of Derwin White and alleged violations of FBI policy.

The defense is asking the judge to exclude evidence or testimony about alleged bid rigging, attorney’s fees, and two other alleged conspiracies involving Anderson.

Both sides agreed that the long-standing friendship between Anderson and Finch is fair game at trial. The defense has long claimed that Finch and the Andersons took lavish trips together and enjoyed a longstanding close relationship long before she became mayor. The defense argues that after she was elected those trips and gifts were not bribes but rather an ongoing part of their lifestyle.

Prosecutors are not denying the relationship, but they do take issue with the results.

“The government does not dispute that Defendants have a close relationship; bribes are more common among people that trust each other than among wary strangers.”

