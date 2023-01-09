ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Chicago

Chicago isn’t exactly back at square one as inflation and labor have snarled recovery efforts four years into the pandemic. For those who were imagining sunnier skies and a return to pre-COVID life, the previous year may have felt like a step back as new challenges emerged along with pressing worries about the economy.
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA moves to rid 'ghost bus' problem

CHICAGO - CTA schedules are changing. The goal is to get rid of those so-called "ghost buses." A ghost bus is when buses appear to be arriving on time on the app, but never show up. The agency is changing the schedules for nearly half of its routes to better...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
BATAVIA, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Proposed breakfast restaurant for former Fannie’s bakery near Montrose & Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park gets thumbs up from residents

A zoning proposal for a breakfast eatery inside the former Fannie’s bakery at 5040 W. Montrose Ave. appears to be moving forward after residents expressed support for the project at a Jan. 9 virtual meeting hosted by Alderman James Gardiner (45th). Plans call for the 2,200-square-foot restaurant, whose hours...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
CHICAGO, IL

