TxDOT to host virtual workshop surrounding transit needs for seniors, individuals with disabilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation is searching for public comment surrounding transit needs for seniors as well as those with disabilities.

According to a news release from TxDOT, a virtual workshop will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. The workshop is aimed at TxDOT learning more about the service needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities and how transit can best serve and meet the needs of those communities.

“Access to quality transit is vital to the lives of many people across Texas, including in the Texas Panhandle,” the release said. “For many, transit is their only connection to healthcare, jobs, family members or even groceries.”

For more information on how to connect virtually and provide comment, visit TxDOT’s website.