ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Convicted felon sentenced to 5 years in prison on weapons charge

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlRBs_0k8t60Kj00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marcus Clay, 23, a previously convicted felon, was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm in 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clay admitted he was in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on October 27th, 2021.

Because of his status, authorities say he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charge of illegal firearm possession.

The sentencing is part of a U.S. Justice Department prosecution initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods , designed to reduce violent crime in northern Illinois.

A federal grant is enabling courts to use an intelligence-led approach to prosecutions that target the most violent criminals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 29

wes
3d ago

oh wow. you mean finally one person who isn't supposed to possess a firearm is actually punished for it? maybe this should Hakeem every time instead of trying to limit other people's rights.

Reply
8
B s
3d ago

Five whole years for a previous felon in possession of a firearm? I thought we were getting serious on firearm offenses? See why we don't need any more laws, cuz we don't enforce the ones we have harsh enough. What a joke

Reply
6
Jerry Haiman
3d ago

look at him no regrets or anything give em 10 years plus work details 8hrs a day to pay the taxpayers back for his little vacation

Reply
7
Related
KMOV

Man who admitted to firing shots that killed man on I-270 sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man who previously admitted to firing shots that killed a man on Interstate 270 in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Darrius Jones admitted to firing shots from a moving vehicle on Dec. 17, 2019, killing Marvin Davis. The 19-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years for second-degree murder and 18 years for armed criminal action. The two sentences will run concurrently.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know

(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
ILLINOIS STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car. Canceled Holiday Flights , Will Cost Southwest Airlines , Over $800 Million . Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that those losses come on top of reimbursements to passengers for expenses like transportation, hotels, meals and lost luggage. The airline is also offering passengers 25,000 Rapid Rewards points as a peace offering for anyone whose flight was canceled or delayed over three hours. According to ‘Forbes’ the fallout from the debacle is expected to trickle into future quarters as many of the expenses will not be recorded until they are processed. Meanwhile, the incident has added to calls for stronger consumer protections to safeguard confidence in US air travel. Senate, Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said that members of the committee will hold , “hearings for FAA reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that shares in Southwest are currently down 3% over last month and down 22% compared to 2021.
KENOSHA, WI
wmay.com

Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes

The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
ILLINOIS STATE
Shore News Network

Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times

SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUITLAND, MD
Courthouse News Service

Cops led killers to man’s doorstep

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois allowed wrongful death claims to proceed against police officers who brought suspects accused of harassing a man directly to his house so he could identify them face-to-face, rather than allowing him to confidentially view a lineup or photos. Despite his identification of the culprits, the police let the suspects go, so they returned to the man’s house and shot him to death.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Groups prepare lawsuits over Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —  A gun-rights group says it is teeing up a lawsuit to block a new law that bans several guns that the state of Illinois now deems “assault weapons.” Dan Eldridge with Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines said he and at least one other group will seek […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy