Mike Perry says not much has changed as far as negotiations go for a potential boxing match with Jake Paul, but he’s confident the fight will come to fruition. Earlier this month, Perry revealed on social media that he signed a contract to face Paul in the squared circle, and he even put out a screenshot of what he said was the contract. Since then, Paul has confirmed Perry as an option, even insinuating it could be his “lucky day” since Tommy Fury hasn’t signed on to face him.

20 HOURS AGO