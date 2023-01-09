Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’
Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee signs new multi-fight Bellator deal
A.J. McKee is staying with Bellator. Bellator officials on Tuesday confirmed to MMA Fighting a new multi-fight agreement with McKee, heading off a contract stalemate that threatened to take the former featherweight champ out of the fold. SI.com was the first to report news of McKee’s new contract. “Our...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou’s head coach ‘optimistic’ Jon Jones fight happens, but ‘50-50’ it takes place in March
Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick is hopeful the UFC can get the massive fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones done for the UFC heavyweight title, but there are still hurdles that need to be cleared for that to happen. From multiple reports and conversations, the UFC is targeting...
MMA Fighting
Reaction: How was Dana White’s response to NYE altercation better than Endeavor, ESPN?
UFC president Dana White unexpectedly showed up at Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 67 media day to address the video release that showed him slapping his wife Anne on New Year’s Eve. White reiterated his wrongdoing, said multiple times that nobody should be defending him, and also revealed he will not face any repercussions from the promotion, or parent company Endeavor.
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
Daniel Cormier says 'no debate' Dana White wrong to slap wife, calls out UFC fighters who defend him
Daniel Cormier believes that if UFC president Dana White isn’t defending his actions for slapping his wife back, then no one should be. Last week a video surfaced of White and his wife, Anne, getting into a physical altercation at a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. During what appeared to be an argument, White grabbed his wife by the wrist and was slapped by her, at which point he retaliated by slapping her back.
MMA Fighting
Brad Tavares out at UFC 283, Gregory Rodrigues needs new opponent
Brad Tavares has been forced to withdraw from his UFC 283 matchup with Gregory Rodrigues, and “Robocop” now needs a new opponent. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with a person close to Tavares after an initial report from SuperBook Sports. UFC 283 takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 8-man Lightweight World Grand Prix lineup announced, will start March 10
Usman Nurmagomedov’s first task as Bellator champion? Win a major tournament to hold on to his recently won title. Bellator President Scott Coker announced on The MMA Hour that the promotion’s next World Grand Prix is set to begin at Bellator 292 on March 10 at SAP Center in San Jose, with an eight-man field of top 155-pound fighters that includes current champion Nurmagomedov, former featherweight champion and 145-pound Grand Prix winner A.J. McKee, former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull, and former UFC champion Benson Henderson.
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry on potential Jake Paul fight: ‘I think it happens – I’ll be ready’
Mike Perry says not much has changed as far as negotiations go for a potential boxing match with Jake Paul, but he’s confident the fight will come to fruition. Earlier this month, Perry revealed on social media that he signed a contract to face Paul in the squared circle, and he even put out a screenshot of what he said was the contract. Since then, Paul has confirmed Perry as an option, even insinuating it could be his “lucky day” since Tommy Fury hasn’t signed on to face him.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling reveals torn bicep issues; Sean O’Malley pushes for Henry Cejudo fight
UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling on Tuesday revealed he is still suffering from a torn left bicep and doesn’t think it’s realistic to face former two-division champ Henry Cejudo in March. Sterling said Cejudo’s wrestling style required specific training that would make his injury worse, and he said...
