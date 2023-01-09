ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A good work-life balance is one of the keys to being your best self. After a long day of work, taking care of the kids, or even hitting the books hard at school, you should take some time for herself to relax before getting back to the daily grind. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to help you have a spa day in the comfort of your home.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO