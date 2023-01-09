Read full article on original website
WSLS
Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Treat yourself to a spa day at home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A good work-life balance is one of the keys to being your best self. After a long day of work, taking care of the kids, or even hitting the books hard at school, you should take some time for herself to relax before getting back to the daily grind. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to help you have a spa day in the comfort of your home.
theunionstar.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
WDBJ7.com
Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a brand new year, and if you’re like most people, one of your top goals is getting organized. But where do you start? How do you part with that souvenir cup that’s been in the back of your cabinet for 10 years that you never use?
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals,...
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
WDBJ7.com
The former While Mill now has a new name as construction officially begins on site
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community celebrated the journey of reviving the White Mill began which began in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Dan River Falls will soon be the new home and workplace for those local entrepreneurs offering restaurants, retail spaces, and 150 apartments. “One of the...
WDBJ7.com
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
WDBJ7.com
Dog dies in Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
WDBJ7.com
Temporary outdoor sculpture sought for Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Arts Commission is seeking temporary outdoor sculpture for its 7th Art in Roanoke installation. Work will be on display at the Elmwood Art Walk for two years. The Arts Commission is encouraging local artists to submit concepts or completed pieces ready to install. Applications...
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported in accidental Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg home was damaged in a fire Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garfield Ave., where they found flames coming from the second floor of the home. The department says the...
wakg.com
Missing SC Man Killed in Danville Crash
The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
wfxrtv.com
Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
