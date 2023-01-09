ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Treat yourself to a spa day at home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A good work-life balance is one of the keys to being your best self. After a long day of work, taking care of the kids, or even hitting the books hard at school, you should take some time for herself to relax before getting back to the daily grind. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to help you have a spa day in the comfort of your home.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a brand new year, and if you’re like most people, one of your top goals is getting organized. But where do you start? How do you part with that souvenir cup that’s been in the back of your cabinet for 10 years that you never use?
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

South Carolina man killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Temporary outdoor sculpture sought for Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Arts Commission is seeking temporary outdoor sculpture for its 7th Art in Roanoke installation. Work will be on display at the Elmwood Art Walk for two years. The Arts Commission is encouraging local artists to submit concepts or completed pieces ready to install. Applications...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No injuries reported in accidental Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg home was damaged in a fire Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garfield Ave., where they found flames coming from the second floor of the home. The department says the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Missing SC Man Killed in Danville Crash

The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy