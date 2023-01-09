Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends? If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. “I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.” It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the...

