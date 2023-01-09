Read full article on original website
Related
NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton?
Sean Payton will likely have his pick of several jobs after he is permitted to interview with teams next week, and there have been reports that the Denver Broncos are the early favorites to land the head coach. According to one NFL insider, that is far from a done deal. Ian Rapoport said during an... The post NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WOWK
Jets’ Woody Johnson would ‘absolutely’ spend for a vet QB
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He’s frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets’ owner since 2000, isn’t issuing a...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Louisville hires Brian Brohm to lead offense, quarterbacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has hired brother Brian as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the school where he ranks as one of its best signal callers. Brian Brohm had worked the past six seasons in the same capacities...
Troy Aikman pays Tom Brady the ultimate backhanded compliment
Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends? If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. “I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.” It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the...
WOWK
Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From NFL
The Vikings have gone 13–4 this season. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shared on Wednesday what could eventually lead him to walk away from his NFL career. When asked if he was going into this season’s playoffs more confident than in years past, Cousins said he’s been leaning on his continuous improvement to guide him. But once that growth stops, he could see himself walking away from the sport.
WOWK
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
WOWK
Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview
INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
WOWK
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
WOWK
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
Comments / 0