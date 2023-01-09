ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

6-year-old used mother’s gun in elementary school shooting of Newport News teacher

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB8ZU_0k8t5XAQ00

NEWPORT NEW, Va. (WRIC) — Newport News leaders held a press conference on Monday, Jan. 9, to discuss the shooting of first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, by her 6-year-old student on Friday, Jan. 6.

Zwerner — who is currently in stable condition — was reportedly in the middle of teaching her class at Richneck Elementary when one of her students pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired a single shot through the teacher’s hand and chest.

“She made sure every one of those kids were out of that room. She was the last one to leave … after suffering a gunshot wound, to make sure her students … were safe,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

According to police, Zwerner’s first question upon his visiting her was “do you know how my students are?”

Chesterfield Police release video of cop car vandalism suspect

Drew said that following the class’s evacuation, an unnamed school employee ran into the classroom and managed to restrain the 6-year-old shooter until police arrived.

Following the incident, the parents of the child met with authorities. The gun was found to have been bought legally in York County by the child’s mother. Police said it is still unclear how the child got ahold of the gun but Drew did emphasize that the shooting was not accidental.

Newport News Superintendent George Parker said that although the school district has safety protocols for active shooter situations, they were not prepared for a 6-year-old to shoot a teacher, given the incident’s unprecedented nature.

The school district already uses metal detectors at secondary schools but is now considering using them at elementary schools as well, according to Parker.

There will be no classes at Richneck Elementary School this week. Parker says he is still receiving feedback from the community as to when to resume classes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher

Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Employee assaulted, held at gunpoint during Roses robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at Roses Department Store was assaulted and held at gunpoint during a robbery in Hopewell Wednesday night. The robbery happened at the store on Cavalier Square around 8:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked in during closing, assaulted the employee, and held them at...
HOPEWELL, VA
13newsnow.com

Suffolk police search for missing man

Police say Robert Bailey's family reported him missing on Jan. 2. He lives in Newport News, but was last seen leaving a family member's home in Chuckatuck.
SUFFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy