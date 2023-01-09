Read full article on original website
U of I researchers build robots to help elderly
U of I researchers are creating robots to help older adults with physical and mental disabilities.
WCIA
U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I wants to ensure its students get the best hands-on learning experience they can offer. That’s why they have places like the U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center and host things like the Idea Fair. Most of the students at the...
WCIA
Champaign doctor encourages trying other ways to lose weight first instead of medications, amid drug shortage
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Lots of people are trying to start their new year on a healthier foot, working on losing weight. There’s been a lot of attention on social media with people claiming weight loss drugs are the way to go. So much so that the FDA is reporting a shortage of two medicines people really need — Ozempic and Wegovy.
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
WCIA
Now showing: “A Man Called Otto” and “The Seven Faces of Jane”
A heartwarming family film and a quirky portrait of a woman in need of change are available for viewing this week. Here to review A Man Called Otto and The Seven Faces of Jane are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski. Be sure to give Chuck and Pam a...
Volunteers needed for Champaign Night to Shine event celebrating those with special needs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Christian Church in Champaign will host the 2023 Night to Shine in-person for the first time in two years. Though they are “excited to be a part” of the worldwide event that celebrates people with special needs, they are hoping to get more volunteers to “make this year’s event […]
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Robots lead farming of the future at U of I
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven months ago, the University of Illinois was named the recipient of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to develop a “farm of the future. The signature feature of this farm is that it utilizes robots to assist humans in farming. Now, the USDA is providing more money to U of […]
WCIA
The Cardinal Caravan is coming to town this Friday
St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon. Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.
Candlewood Estates water issues addressed in Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been one issue after another for a neighborhood in Mahomet. Families in Candlewood Estates have faced eviction notices, lot fee increases, and water concerns. Now, some neighbors are stepping in to help until their problems are solved. From brown water to no water, it’s the latest issue for this small […]
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Champaign hires firm to design digital police recruiting campaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Modern problems require modern solutions, so the city of Champaign wants to bring police recruitment into the 21st century. “This is a very challenging time to be hiring police officers,” Communications Manager Jeff Hamilton said. Tuesday night, City Council decided to work with a private firm to design a digital marketing […]
Researchers say elementary schools need more than desegregation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We put the burden for desegregating society on the backs of children,” community organizer Imani Bazzell said. Equity starts in schools. That was the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night, where activists and researchers shared their ideas on improving the education system. There’s been a lot of talk about […]
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
Arcola’s Mitchel Myers signs with ISU
ARCOLA (WCIA) — Arcola senior Mitchel Myers signed his nation letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Indiana State University. Myers will continue throwing shot, discus and weight for the Sycamores. He finished third in state last year in discus. Myers had his pick of schools, choosing between Indiana State, Southern Illinois, Drake, […]
Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted
Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet. We apologize for this mistake. MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted. Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the […]
