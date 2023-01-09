CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Lots of people are trying to start their new year on a healthier foot, working on losing weight. There’s been a lot of attention on social media with people claiming weight loss drugs are the way to go. So much so that the FDA is reporting a shortage of two medicines people really need — Ozempic and Wegovy.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO