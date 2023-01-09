ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I wants to ensure its students get the best hands-on learning experience they can offer. That’s why they have places like the U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center and host things like the Idea Fair. Most of the students at the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Robots lead farming of the future at U of I

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven months ago, the University of Illinois was named the recipient of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to develop a “farm of the future. The signature feature of this farm is that it utilizes robots to assist humans in farming. Now, the USDA is providing more money to U of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

The Cardinal Caravan is coming to town this Friday

St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon. Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Candlewood Estates water issues addressed in Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been one issue after another for a neighborhood in Mahomet. Families in Candlewood Estates have faced eviction notices, lot fee increases, and water concerns. Now, some neighbors are stepping in to help until their problems are solved. From brown water to no water, it’s the latest issue for this small […]
MAHOMET, IL
smilepolitely.com

The VFW #630 restaurant is closed

Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign hires firm to design digital police recruiting campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Modern problems require modern solutions, so the city of Champaign wants to bring police recruitment into the 21st century. “This is a very challenging time to be hiring police officers,” Communications Manager Jeff Hamilton said. Tuesday night, City Council decided to work with a private firm to design a digital marketing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Researchers say elementary schools need more than desegregation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We put the burden for desegregating society on the backs of children,” community organizer Imani Bazzell said. Equity starts in schools. That was the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night, where activists and researchers shared their ideas on improving the education system. There’s been a lot of talk about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Arcola’s Mitchel Myers signs with ISU

ARCOLA (WCIA) — Arcola senior Mitchel Myers signed his nation letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Indiana State University. Myers will continue throwing shot, discus and weight for the Sycamores. He finished third in state last year in discus. Myers had his pick of schools, choosing between Indiana State, Southern Illinois, Drake, […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted

Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet. We apologize for this mistake. MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted. Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the […]
MAHOMET, IL

