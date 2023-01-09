ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: Pop-Up Chicken Shop

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - I’m looking for a fried chicken feast, and let me tell you - there’s a spot in town serving up some of the best around. We popped into Pop-Up Chicken Shop back in 2020. It started as a part-time grab-n-go at the local VFW hall four years ago, and now, owner Aaron Francis is taking it to the top of the pecking order.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device

A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flock Safety is one of the few systems of its kind in use for thousands of police stations in America and 140 in Illinois. It’s a public safety operating system that helps cities work together in the pursuit of public safety. In 2022, the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation

UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Prominent’ warehouse district building transforming into apartments

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old, empty building in Peoria’s warehouse district will have new life this year. The old Federal Warehouse Building will soon house office space and upscale apartments. Baldovin Construction is currently installing framing on the empty warehouse floors. Crews are building frames for the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, January 11th

Apple is a big dog but at three years old, he’s already fully grown. He was left behind when his family moved so he’s very ready to settle in with a new family. You can get more information on him with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022

There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy