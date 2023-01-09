Read full article on original website
'Pallet shelter' community planned for Great Falls
A non-profit organization plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls to serve unhoused and unsheltered community members.
Dead geese along the river in Great Falls
Several people have contacted KRTV in recent days to ask about dead geese along or in the Missouri River.
NBCMontana
Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning...
Fairfield Sun Times
Saird LeAnna Kunsa
Saird LeAnna Kunsa, 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022, in Great Fall, MT. Our hearts our broken. Her parents are Mary Warner and Dale Kunsa. Saird was born in Helena, Montana, and spent the first 10 years of her life in Missoula, with her mom. After Missoula, she lived in Simms, attending schools in the Sun River Valley, where she was involved in 4-H, sports, and cheerleading, as well as various school activities. She enjoyed playing basketball and participated in track and softball in high school. She made many friends and was always involved in activities with them. She later attended Skyline High School in Great Falls where she made new friends, some of whom she has remained close to until her death.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
montanarightnow.com
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A Spokane, Washington, man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
Power outage affecting thousands in Great Falls (January 9, 2023)
Initial reports indicate that the power outage in Great Falls began at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Fairfield Sun Times
Court documents released for Great Falls homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard.
Great Falls man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol Breach
Patrick William O'Brien, 54, of Great Falls man has been charged for alleged actions taken during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard. An affidavit details how on Jan. 5, Raymond Durham called 9-1-1, reporting that people were fighting outside his residence on 2nd Ave. South.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
