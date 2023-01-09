ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

NBCMontana

Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning...
Fairfield Sun Times

Saird LeAnna Kunsa

Saird LeAnna Kunsa, 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022, in Great Fall, MT. Our hearts our broken. Her parents are Mary Warner and Dale Kunsa. Saird was born in Helena, Montana, and spent the first 10 years of her life in Missoula, with her mom. After Missoula, she lived in Simms, attending schools in the Sun River Valley, where she was involved in 4-H, sports, and cheerleading, as well as various school activities. She enjoyed playing basketball and participated in track and softball in high school. She made many friends and was always involved in activities with them. She later attended Skyline High School in Great Falls where she made new friends, some of whom she has remained close to until her death.
montanarightnow.com

Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A Spokane, Washington, man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
