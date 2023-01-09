ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs sign 40-yard dash record holder

By Landon Reinhardt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver John Ross to a reserve/future deal, according to ESPN Insider Field Yates.

Ross is best-known for holding the NFL combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash, set at 4.22 seconds in the 2017 combine. Ross broke running back Chris Johnson’s record by 0.02 seconds.

Ross was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft (one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes). Despite the speed and potential, injuries derailed Ross’s career as he’s appeared in just 37 games over five seasons.

Most recently on the New York Giants, Ross will now be on a reserve/future deal with Kansas City.

