France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas, is returning to Miami, having inked a 7,700-square-foot lease at the 801 Brickell office building. The office, slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year, is expected to house nearly 50 staffers from BNP’s global markets business. The French bank will occupy a portion of the 10th floor of the 28-story Brickell building, part of a seven-and-half-year lease.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO