Miami, FL

Commercial Observer

Florida Warehouse Portfolio Sells For $66M

A portfolio of three Broward County warehouses built in the 1970s has changed hands for $65.8 million, according to deeds recorded this week. The properties last sold in 2000 for $6.5 million, according to property records. The buyer is Last Mile BCC BH I LLC, a Birmingham, Ala.-based affiliate of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Commercial Observer

French Bank BNP Paribas to Open Miami Office

France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas, is returning to Miami, having inked a 7,700-square-foot lease at the 801 Brickell office building. The office, slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year, is expected to house nearly 50 staffers from BNP’s global markets business. The French bank will occupy a portion of the 10th floor of the 28-story Brickell building, part of a seven-and-half-year lease.
MIAMI, FL
Commercial Observer

Doronin and Blavatnik Score $243M Loan For Aman Development in Miami Beach

Billionaires Vlad Doronin and Len Blavatnik scored a $242.4 million construction loan to transform a historic, oceanfront hotel in Miami Beach into an Aman-branded condo and hotel property, property records show. The partnership, between Doronin’s Oko Group and Blavatnik’s Access Industries, is redeveloping the Versailles Hotel, a 14-story Art Deco...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Commercial Observer

Air Communities Buys Discounted Miami Beach Rental for $251M

Air Communities dropped $250.7 million for Southgate Towers, a waterfront residential complex in Miami Beach, property records show. The residential portion features a 14-story building with 495 apartments and sold for $223.5 million. The 480,972-square-foot building is at 910 West Avenue, just south of 10th Street, facing Biscayne Beach in South Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

