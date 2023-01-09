Read full article on original website
Richard Eugene Bacus
Memorial services for Richard Eugene Bacus age 78, formerly of Knoxville will be held on January 21st at 11:00am at the Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be made in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
JoAnn Moffet
Funeral services for JoAnn Moffet, 86, of Pella, will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel with JoAnn’s family present from noon until service time at 2 p.m. on Friday to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to Peoria CRC Cadets. Memorials may be made to Every Step Hospice. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Eugene Benge
A Celebration of Life service for Robert Eugene Benge, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorial contributions may be given, in Robert’s name, to the family for a memorial to be directed for a tree planting at Buxton Park. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Panthers vs Cancer Fundraiser is a Week Away
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help fight in the fight against cancer. Funds raised from the event are donated directly to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation, with a...
Knoxville Wrestling Splits At Centerville Quad
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at Centerville on Thursday easily beating the hosts 62-12, but falling to Chariton 39-33. In the match against the Chargers, Knoxville jumped out to an early 15-6 lead as the match started with weight class 145, but the Chargers upper weights and lower weights were the key as Chriton scored 33 of the next 39 points to seal the win. Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Steven McCreery, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, and Wayne Johnston posted two victories on the night. Knoxville will return to Centerville on Saturday for a meet. The Panthers will be joined by PCM.
Marjorie (Vos) Van Haaften
Funeral services for Marjorie (Vos) Van Haaften, 90 of Pella, will be held Saturday, January 14 at 1:30 pm at the Otley Church. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery at Pella, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm also at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Otley Church to be designated for Bound with Love or Wesley Life Hospice. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home in Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
Indianola 2-0, Pella 1-1 at Dutch Triangular Thursday
A three way battle at Pella High School went the way of Indianola, who went 2-0 against the hosting Dutch (52-15) and Woodward-Granger (73-0) Thursday evening in a boys wrestling triangular. Pella was able to knock off the Hawks in the opening dual of the evening (47-27). Indianola had two...
Families First of Pella with Several Upcoming Events
Several events and programs are coming up for Families First of Pella. The annual mother-son fun night will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Pella High School, with two shifts included. Inflatables, laser tag, mini golf, dodgeball, refreshments, photos and games are open to all Kindergarten through 5th grade boys living in the Pella School District (Pella Comm, Pella Christian, and Homeschool). Proceeds from the event help support their free parenting classes, which start Tuesday, January 17 for their meet and eat classes and their evening sessions that start on Thursday, January 19th.
Accident on North 7th Street in Knoxville
A semi hit the North 7th Street Bridge in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon. The accident closed traffic on the road. The road reopened a few hours later. The railroad goes above the road on North 7th Street, the site of the accident. The Knoxville Police Department reports there were no injuries.
Warren County Nutrition Meals
Warren County Nutrition is offering meals for those aged 60 and up Monday through Friday in 2023. The meals will be offered at several sites in the county, including the Warren County Administration Building and the Carlisle Community Center, while home delivery meals in several communities are also available. Indianola.
Grand Theater Looks to Repair the Roof
The Grand Theater in Knoxville has a roof that is leaking. According to Jocelyn Fee, Executive Director of the theater, there is a fundraiser going on to raise enough money to fix the roof. The roof needs to be replaced in the spring. Fee tells KNIA/KRLS News it will take...
Competition Starts Saturday for Pella Show Choirs
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Kolton Messer is excited to showcase their show across the state starting this Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:. Saturday,...
IN DEPTH: M-D Elementary Kids Love to Read!
A local elementary school wants our help with their literacy fundraiser. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Ms. Holly Van Wyk, teacher at the Melcher-Dallas elementary school, Tenneille Selby, with the Melcher-Dallas PTO, and a bunch of the outstanding elementary students participating in the reading effort.
Knoxville Wrestlers Looking To Nail Down The Regular Season Conference Title
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will travel to a quad meet in Centerville looking to clinch the regular season South Central Conference title. The Panthers with a win over Centerville and Chariton tonight can clinch the outright regular season championship and be the favorite coming into the conference meet on January 27th. The Panthers are 7-1 in dual meets and 5-0 in conference duals. Knoxville will get to know the Centerville gym this week as the Panthers are scheduled to return to Centerville for a tournament this Saturday. Tonight’s quad is scheduled to start at 5:30.
Pella, Indianola Boys Wrestlers to Clash in Triangular Tonight
A traditional triangular returns to Pella High School this evening as the Pella and Indianola boys wrestlers meet for competition. The two Little Hawkeye Conference foes will be joined by Woodward-Granger for varsity action. The Hawks and Dutch are competing first, then the Indians and Hawks, and to end the evening, the two league rivals. Matches begin at 5:30 this evening at Pella High School.
Pella, Indianola Split Conference Basketball Showdowns Tuesday
A battle of ranked teams went the way of the Dutch girls, while the Indianola boys held off an upset attempt in a clash between conference schools Tuesday in Indianola, heard live on 94.3 KNIA. Pella’s 15th-ranked girls toppled #8 Indianola 54-43 in the opener, while the #5 in 4A...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Rhonda Douglas
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Kn0xville is Rhonda Douglas, Knoxville School Teacher, who teaches CPR and works with AED. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola YMCA Sees Growing Swimming Program
The Indianola YMCA is looking ahead to 2023, including a focus on programs for kids and families. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News one of the most interesting developments over the last nine years has been the growth of the swimming programs. “We have the high school girls and...
Non-Credible Threats found to Knoxville School District and Marion County Courthouse
The Knoxville Community School District released a statement about an incident last night. The statement reads,. “Last night, the Knoxville Community School District was contacted by local law enforcement about a potential threat to school safety that was posted online. Police investigated the threat and found it to not be...
Pella Christian Boys Basketball Finding Joy and Success Amidst Tough Stretch
With five games against teams with winning records out of Christmas Break, the Pella Christian boys basketball team knew a difficult stretch was on the horizon. After returning from the holidays with a loss to Newton, the Eagles have won the last three games by double figures over Pella, Knoxville, and Dallas Center-Grimes. While they’ve enjoyed their recent success, Pella Christian knows their biggest test so far this season awaits them Friday night at Indianola. Knowing that easy games are a rarity for the Eagles, junior guard Dane Geetings says the team understands that joy can’t come from success alone.
