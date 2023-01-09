The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at Centerville on Thursday easily beating the hosts 62-12, but falling to Chariton 39-33. In the match against the Chargers, Knoxville jumped out to an early 15-6 lead as the match started with weight class 145, but the Chargers upper weights and lower weights were the key as Chriton scored 33 of the next 39 points to seal the win. Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Steven McCreery, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, and Wayne Johnston posted two victories on the night. Knoxville will return to Centerville on Saturday for a meet. The Panthers will be joined by PCM.

