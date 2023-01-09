Read full article on original website
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Thrillist
A Bright Green Comet May Be Visible in the Morning Sky This Month
A recently discovered comet with a green hue is passing through the celestial neighborhood. The bright green comet carries the catchy name C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered back in March as it passed through Jupiter's orbit. Now, it's approaching Earth and may be in view for stargazers throughout January.
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years
(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January
TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
Astronomy.com
What are comets and where do they come from?
Last year, 2022, marked 30 years since the first discovery of a member of the Kuiper Belt beyond Pluto, 1992 QB1, by astronomers David Jewitt and Jane Luu. The presence of this small world, roughly 60 miles (100 kilometers) across, wasn’t entirely unexpected; the Irish astronomer Kenneth Edgeworth had suggested a population of such objects could exist beyond Neptune nearly 50 years earlier. Nevertheless, it was an impressive feat of perseverance and technical skill.
NBC Bay Area
Watch the Skies for a Glowing Green Comet Last in the Solar System During the Ice Ages
A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago should be visible in the morning sky this month with a telescope and likely with just binoculars, NASA reports. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is a mouthful, is passing through the inner solar system. It will approach closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, and to Earth on Feb. 2.
Everything you need to know about when and how to see the once-in-50,000 years green comet
In early February Wisconsinites will have the opportunity to experience a once-in-many-lifetimes event as a recently discovered “green comet” will pass earth for the first time in 50,000 years. The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by NASA in March of 2022 and as it currently passes...
earth.com
Comet will be visible for the first time in 50,000 years
During the following weeks, a newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past the Earth and the Sun for the first time in 50,000 years. The comet –called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), after the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first discovered it passing between Jupiter in March, 2022 – will come closest to the Sun on January 12 and pass nearest to our planet on February 1.
