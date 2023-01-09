Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects
Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects. With heavy rain in the forecast, the level of concern is increasing for people who live and work in flood prone areas. Snohomish County is looking for developers to take on flood risk reduction projects, all funded through federal dollars, to help protect impacted neighborhoods.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda launches ‘Love Conquers All Tour’
Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda is visiting 13 Puget Sound-area schools as part of his Love Conquers All Tour, including Edmonds-Woodway High School Jan. 17 and Lynnwood High School Feb. 3. During his presentations, Binda said he will talk with students about compassion for one another and the power of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
South County Fire seeks Fire Corps volunteers
Help promote public safety and education as a Fire Corps volunteer with South County Fire. Fire Corps members serve the community in a non-emergency role. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with:. Smoke alarm and home safety education. Disaster preparedness and community readiness. Public events such as fire station open houses, parades...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Tips for transitioning to a retirement community
Today I’m sharing an article written by Joan Rettmann, Regional Director of Sales for Koelsch Communities, on moving to a retirement community. Joan has many years’ experience working in the senior housing field and her insights align perfectly with the services we provide at Forever Care Services. Our personalized guidance helps families find the best possible senior housing and care in Assisted Living, Memory Care and Adult Family Homes in King and Snohomish Counties.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee hosting MLK events Jan. 13, 15 in Everett
The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, with events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announces relection campaign
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced that he will seek reelection in 2023. Somers, a Democrat, has held the position since 2016 and will be term-limited after this third full term in office. “It is an honor to serve as executive of our growing, diverse and dynamic county,” said...
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds Mountain Bike Club team ride Jan. 14; information night Jan. 18
Registration will be opening soon for the Edmonds Mountain Bike Club, which includes Edmonds School District students in 6th through 12th grades. A “Meet the League/Team Ride” is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Park State Park in Kenmore. Riders compete...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: High school theater, Art Walk Edmonds and a book reading
If you made a New Year’s Resolution to experience more local art, you are in luck – this week’s options are plentiful. From school productions to improv and from paintings to books, there is something for everyone. Meadowdale High School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
q13fox.com
Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim
GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes this week
Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special (served Friday and Saturday only) is fresh handmade Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes, served with wild greens and lemon aioli, tarter sauce and chips.
Fourth woman says Kitsap County man raped her, too
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a man charged with raping three women. Now, a fourth Kitsap County woman has come forward, saying he raped her, too. This latest accuser says Stephen Tyler Clayton raped her ten years ago when she was just 17...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
High-speed chase through Bellingham, this suspect is still at large
A driver led police on a high-speed chase through Bellingham, from Samish Way to Flynn Street, on Wednesday.
