This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut
Man Faces Charges After Domestic Violence Incident in East Hartford
“This is domestic violence - very serious concerns for the safety of the victim,” Judge Sheila M. Prats said to the Manchester Superior courtroom. On Wednesday, a dangerous dispute in East Hartford sent one woman to the hospital. “I didn’t know what was happening,” said neighbor Debora Diaz. “I...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Police Vehicle Into Diner in Bristol
A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
NBC Connecticut
Plainville Teen Dead After Shooting in Hartford: Police
An 18-year-old Plainville man has died after he was shot on Broad Street in Hartford late Wednesday night. Hartford Police said officers found Julius Rivera, 18, of Plainville, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when ShotSpotter went off in the area of 695 Broad St. He was taken to an area...
NBC Connecticut
‘Inexcusable Behavior': Waterbury Police Officer Fired After Interaction With Driver
A Waterbury police officer has been fired after an Internal Affairs investigation into his conduct during an encounter with a citizen while directing traffic last month. Investigators said Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street on December 13 around 12 p.m. after a mechanical failure with the traffic light.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Firing Shots at Undercover Cop Car in West Haven: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an undercover cop car in West Haven while officers were conducting a separate investigation. West Haven Police said their Street Crime Unit was patrolling in the area of Gilbert Street and Hinman Street as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation Tuesday night.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Officers, Leading Police on Chase: Police
A New York man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run over officers while driving off the Cross Sound ferry boat in New London, police said. Ledyard Police said 55-year-old Robert Lechner, of Greenport, NY, was intoxicated when he sped off the ferry in his truck, coming close to hitting officers while doing so.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
NBC Connecticut
Coventry Man Accused of Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Funds
A Coventry man is facing charges after being accused of fraudulently obtaining $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Officials said John Matava, 58, was arrested on Saturday and was released on a $60,000 bond Monday. According to authorities, Matava requested a PPP loan for J.M....
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for People Accused of Stealing Catalytic Converters in East Haven
East Haven Police are looking for whoever stole two catalytic converters from a senior apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the theft happened in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot on North High Street at about 2 p.m. Officers are looking for two men that were wearing black hoodies. The...
NBC Connecticut
18-Year-Old, Two Other Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Cars on I-91 South in Wallingford
Connecticut State Police have arrested an 18-year-old and two other teens who are accused of crashing stolen cars on Interstate 91 south in Wallingford on Tuesday. Troopers were called to exit 13 around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report f a two-car crash. During the investigation, authorities said they learned...
NBC Connecticut
Simsbury Police Find Body of Missing Man
Simsbury police found the body of a man Tuesday morning, who had been missing since November. Officers began a search in a wooded area along with members of the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services K9 unit in a secluded wooded area on the north side of the Farmington River, near Tariffville Road.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford
A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Teacher Wins Prestigious Milken Educator Award
One exceptional Waterbury teacher received the surprise of her life on Thursday. Wallace Middle School teacher Elaine Hill was awarded the Milken Educator Award. The honor goes to about 40 teachers all over the country who far surpass the expectations of an educator. The catch is, the Milken Educator Committee...
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday. DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill. Crews found asbestos flying into...
NBC Connecticut
Cat in Litchfield County Tests Positive For Rabies
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is urging pet owners to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations after a cat in Litchfield County tested positive for rabies. The 8-month-old cat was an outdoor cat and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife. The cat was...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield
Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
NBC Connecticut
DEEP Works to Clean Up Milk Spill After Tanker Rollover Crash in Woodstock
A tanker carrying milk has rolled over and spilled nearly 1,500 gallons of milk onto the road in Woodstock. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said a 6,500 gallon tanker truck flipped on its side at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. DEEP officials said between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons...
NBC Connecticut
$3 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Granby
While nobody hit the Mega Millions jackpot for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, someone in Connecticut did win $3 million. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18 with a Megaball of 9. One person in Connecticut matched all five white numbers and earned a $1...
