Meet the future faces of restaurant franchising
Restaurant franchising isn’t just an option for older, second-career entrepreneurs. Increasingly, franchising is becoming younger and more diverse, helping to evolve the model beyond its traditional roots. NRN spoke with a diverse group of restaurant franchisees under the age of 40 about their careers and ambitions, and discussed why...
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item
Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
Taco Bell Menu Makes a Fan-Favorite a Permanent Addition
Taco Bell has had a frenetic year. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain makes more menu changes than its three biggest rivals combined, constantly giving its fans a reason to visit and keeping its name in the news. The chain tried everything from chicken wings (for a...
McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show
French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
The soda market is flat, but not for Dr Pepper
In the pantheon of sodas, Dr Pepper is the odd one out: It doesn't have the popularity or sales of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, you can't use it in a standard cocktail, and it doesn't fall neatly into a category like cola or root beer.
In-N-Out Burger announces plans to open in Tennessee
The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts its easternmost locations.
BurgerFi looks to acquire more brands after successful Anthony’s brand merger
After completing the acquisition of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in Nov. 2021, BurgerFi International now sees the opportunity to add more brands to its portfolio, CEO Ian Baines said during the company’s presentation at the ICR conference in Orlando on Monday. Though no further details were given on...
How Red Robin is positioning itself for a comeback
Red Robin’s opening video at the ICR Conference this week included a song that repeated the lyrics, “are you ready for the comeback?” CEO CJ Hart outlined exactly what that means, noting “the harsh realities” of Red Robin and how it will overcome them. Many...
Why El Pollo Loco executives are bullish about 2023
El Pollo Loco CEO Larry Roberts is bullish on the brand’s growth – both units and sales – because of the progress the chain has made throughout the past year since he moved into that role. During a presentation Monday morning at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Roberts outlined several of those efforts. Among the biggest is a more intentional focus on younger consumers, defined as 18 to 32 years old.
Chipotle offering free food for a year as it announces ‘Freepotle’ program
Chipotle Rewards members have the chance to win free food for a year in 2023. The restaurant chain announced a new perk this week called “Freepotle,” where members will receive up to ten “free food drops” this year. To celebrate, enrolled customers will have the chance to win free Chipotle for a year when they order from the restaurant in-person or online through Jan. 15.
Craft soft drinks have growing appeal at restaurants
By many accounts, alcohol consumption spiked at the onset of the pandemic. But now, as consumers are settling into a somewhat new way of life that includes a greater focus on health, they’re seeking beverages that are better for them, or at least free of alcohol. A survey released...
Denny's welcomes celebrated industry leader Sherri Landry as chief marketing officer
Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) today announced the appointment of Sherri Landry as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Landry will lead the marketing team and report to President of Denny's Inc., John Dillon. Landry brings more than 25 years of deep expertise in the restaurant industry and a proven...
These 11 Franchises Climbed the Ranks of the Franchise 500 This Year. Here's How They Did It.
These brands each jumped over 100 spots on our Franchise 500. One of them jumped 400 spots, after not even ranking last year.
Burger King names Patrick O’Toole as CMO
Burger King Corp. has named Patrick “Pat” O’Toole as chief marketing officer for the United States and Canada, effective Feb. 6, the company said Tuesday. The burger division of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. said O’Toole most recently served as CMO for PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew brands. Prior to that, he held roles at GE and Black & Decker.
What do In-N-Out Burger, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Roll-Em-Up Taquitos have in common? Sam Fonseca.
In-N-Out Burger, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and Dave’s Hot Chicken are all wildly successful restaurant brands. They focus on simple food with incredible execution. They all have massive consumer sentiment, with In-N-Out cruising to first place in our annual Consumer Picks survey on customer loyalty. But they all also have another thing in common: Sam Fonseca.
Marco's Pizza offering National Pizza Week deals
Marco’s Pizza is offering a number of deals in honor of National Pizza Week!. * Discounted Menu-Price Pizzas: From now until January 29th, get 30% off menu-priced pizzas using the code GREAT30 at checkout. Limited time only. Prices and participation may vary. * Large Pepperoni Magnifico Offer: Enjoy the...
