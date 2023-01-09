Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
Denny’s focuses on staffing, return to all-day hours and value
Denny’s Corp. has put near-term focus on three areas — staffing, a return to full-day 24-7 opening hours and its value platform — as it continues to recover from pandemic restrictions, the CEO told the ICR Conference on Tuesday. Spartanburg, S.C.-based Denny’s family-dining brand, which acquired the...
nrn.com
Joel Feldman appointed to CEO of Sugar Bowl Bakery
Joel Feldman has been named the new CEO of two-unit Sugar Bowl Bakery, the chain announced on Wednesday. Current CEO and chairman of the board Andrew Ly will remain on as chairman of the board. "Since starting at Sugar Bowl Bakery five years ago, Feldman has proven to be a...
nrn.com
How younger, diverse franchisees are building a community for everyone
Restaurant franchising isn’t just an option for older, second-career entrepreneurs. Increasingly, franchising is becoming younger and more diverse, helping to evolve the model beyond its traditional roots. NRN spoke with a diverse group of restaurant franchisees under the age of 40 about their careers and ambitions, and discussed why...
Comments / 0