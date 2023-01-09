Yoshiharu Ramen Heading to San Clemente

Yoshiharu Ramen will be coming to San Clemente . CEO James Chae has filed for an alcohol license to open at 638 Camino De Los Mares #16 , although his exact timeline remains unclear.

A burgeoning local chain, Yoshiharu already operates nine locations around Southern California, including a few right here in Orange county, with an Irvine outpost and a store at The Source in Buena park. The brand prides itself on serving authentic, healthy ramen at an affordable price point.

The concept also boasts a more expansive menu than many of its competitors in the ramen chain realm. To start, diners can choose from a variety of shareable options including gyoza, edamame, and their own rendition of crispy rice with spicy tuna. As for the ramen, tonkotsu, chicken, and vegetable broths are all available. And, for the soup averse, Yoshiharu also serves a full slate of sushi rolls and rice bowls.

Yoshiharu will be joining a bustling shopping center on Camino De Los Mares, but this isn’t the only new locations in the works for the brand. More to come soon from What Now Orange County.

